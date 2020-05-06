May 2020 Obituaries

Our summary of those the

classical music world has lost this month

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during May 2020, most recently deceased first. May they rest in peace. We'll update this page as necessary, throughout the month.

American mezzo Rosalind Elias passed away on 3 May, aged ninety. Born in Lowell, Massachusetts on 13 March 1930 into an American-Lebanese family, she studied at the New England Conservatory, then with Luigi Ricci and Nazzareno De Angelis at the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia in Rome and at Tanglewood. She began singing at New York Metropolitan Opera in 1954, interpreting fifty-four roles there, including creating two roles in operas by Samuel Barber - Erica in Vanessa and Charmian in Antony and Cleopatra. She also performed overseas - at Scottish Opera, Vienna State Opera and Glyndebourne - and made many recordings. Later in her career, in addition to continuing to sing, she directed operas, including Carmen for San Diego Opera.

Canadian-born American cellist Lorne Munroe died on 3 May, aged ninety-five. Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on 24 November 1924, he started learning cello at three years old, using a viola with a leg attached, winning the Winnipeg Music Competition when he was ten. Australian composer Arthur Benjamin sponsored him to study at the Royal College of Music in London (1937-9), and he continued his studies at the Curtis Institute with Orlando Cole and Gregor Piatigorsky. He won the 1949 Naumburg award, played in the Cleveland Orchestra and was principal cello with the Minneapolis Symphony Orchestra and then the Philadelphia Orchestra. Leonard Bernstein invited him to become the New York Philharmonic Orchestra's principal cellist. He also had teaching positions at Juilliard and at the Philadelphia Musical Academy.

British ballet dancer and teacher Anne Heaton died on 1 May, aged eighty-nine. She was born in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, and studied in Birmingham (1937-43) and then with Sadlers Wells Ballet School, making her debut with Sadler's Wells Opera in 1945. From 1946-48) she performed with Sadler's Wells Theatre Ballet, and from 1949 until 1959 she danced with Sadler's Wells Ballet at Covent Garden, becoming a principal. A foot injury forced her to resign in 1959, and she appeared as an occasional guest until 1962. Later she staged ballets, including Giselle for Iranian National Ballet, she taught at the Arts Educational School and (with her husband John Field) was co-director of the British Ballet Organisation.

Posted 6 May 2020 by Keith Bramich