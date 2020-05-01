April 2020 Obituaries

Our summary of those the

classical music world lost last month

Here are brief details of the many people lost to the classical music world during April 2020, mostly recently deceased first. We hope that this list is reasonably complete. Please let us know if you know of anyone we have missed out.

British cellist Martin Lovett passed away in North London on 29 April, aged ninety-three. He was born in London on 3 March 1927. After studying cello with his father, a cellist with the London Philharmonic and Hallé Orchestras, he attended the Royal College of Music in London on a scholarship. At nineteen he joined the Amadeus Quartet, remaining with the group for forty years until it disbanded in 1987. Following this, he played with various chamber groups and gave chamber music courses internationally.

American cellist Lynn Harrell died on 27 April, aged seventy-six. Born in New York City to musical parents on 30 January 1944, he began learning cello at the age of nine. He studied at Juilliard with Leonard Rose and at the Curtis Institute with Orlando Cole. After the deaths of both his parents when Harrell was still a teenager, he joined the Cleveland Orchestra, and was principal cellist there from 1964 until 1971, when his career as a soloist was launched with a recital in New York and, a year later, a well-reviewed Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center concert.

Lithuanian composer Vytautas Barkauskas passed away in Vilnius on 25 April, aged eighty-nine. Born in Kaunas on 25 March 1931, he studied at Vilnius Conservatory with Nadia Boulanger pupil Antanas Račiūnas. With degrees in maths and composition, Barkauskas was one of Lithuania's most avant-garde composers, influenced by Ligeti, Lutosławski and Penderecki. His output included symphonies, operas, concertos and chamber music. During the 21st century, his music won various prizes, including the 2003 Lithuanian State Prize.

American conductor Robert Mandell died in Leicester, UK on 25 April, aged ninety, following a fall, and tested positive for COVID-19. Born in New York City on 29 August 1929, he was a child actor and began conducting as a music undergraduate at The City College of New York, which led him to Tanglewood and three summers studying conducting with Leonard Bernstein. In the 1960s he began recording in the UK, was director of music for a musical in London, then was executive music director at The Haymarket Theatre in Leicester. He worked with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra to develop concerts for families and young people.

American conductor David Daniels passed away on 24 April, aged eighty-six. Born in Penn Yan, New York on 20 December 1933, he studied at Eastman, Oberlin, Boston University and the University of Iowa. He was music director of the Warren Symphony Orchestra in Michigan from 1974 until he retired in 2010. He conducted opera in Boston, and was a guest conductor with various other US groups including the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. He also visited Venezuela to conduct the Orquesta Sinfonia de Maracaibo.

British opera company director and arts administrator Peter Jonas died on 22 April, aged seventy-three. Born on 14 October 1946, he studied English Literature and then History of Music in London and at the Eastman School of Music in the USA. He worked as assistant to Georg Solti at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and became the orchestra's artistic administrator. Back in London, he managed English National Opera from 1985 until 1993, and was then Staatsintendant of Bavarian State Opera from 1993 until 2006.

Obituaries to be continued ...

Posted 1 May 2020 by Keith Bramich