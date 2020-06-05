Manhattan Music Competition

Applications for the fifth Manhattan International

Music Competition should be made by 30 June 2020

The fifth Manhattan International Music Competition - honorary president Ivo Pogorelich - could be a very rewarding and enriching experience for talented musicians wishing to perform at Carnegie Hall or record a CD. The winners' concert will take place at Carnegie Hall on 29 December 2020 - the last event of the year - and the application deadline is 30 June 2020. This is an online competition with video selection - no travel is required.

Over US$ 50,000 in awards is available, consisting of winners' recitals at Carnegie Hall on 29 December, cash prizes - a professional fee for the winners, a CD recorded and released during 2020-21 and distributed worldwide with all costs covered, international management and over fifty special awards. The special prizes include at least fifty gold and silver medals, offered to musicians who show outstanding talent, and the Ivo Pogorelich Award - a masterclass with the competition's president, offered to one of the winners of the Piano Section.

There are two categories - Carnegie Hall or CD recording. The application fee is 85 euros or US$95 for one category, or 145 euros/US$155 for both categories. Applications are accepted in the following age groups, based on the applicant's age on 1 July 2020: Junior - up to and including fifteen years of age; Young Artist - 16 to 22 years old; Virtuoso - 23 to 29; Professional - 30 or older, no age limit; Chamber Music - all ages. Applications should be made online, and applicants are asked to choose one of five music disciplines - piano, strings, voice, wind or chamber music.

The CD recording will distributed physically and digitally, worldwide, and promoted to the most relevant music media and magazines with a press note. The artist will retain 100% of the recording rights, and will receive 1,000 CDs for personal use.

Due to the current COVID-10 pandemic, please note that the winners' concert at Carnegie Hall is guaranteed for 29 December 2020. At least twelve winners will be invited to perform. If any winner is unable to travel to New York for this date, for any reason, he/she will still receive the cash prize, trophy and diploma.

Further information: www.manhattancompetition.com

Posted 5 June 2020 by Andrew Glynn