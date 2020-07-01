July 2020 Newsletter

'A Miracle in Ravenna', Classical Music Daily's

July 2020 Newsletter, has just been published,

along with an assortment of short news items

Classical Music Daily publishes a high resolution PDF monthly newletter, normally on the first day of each month. A Miracle in Ravenna, our July 2020 newsletter, has just been published.

To read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.

The short news items below have all been included in the newsletter, so you may prefer to read them there.

On 22 June 2020, initiating activity at the Liceu following the COVID-19 pandemic, Concierto para el bioceno was streamed live on the Liceu's website from Barcelona. A string quartet performed Puccini's Crisantemi for an audience of 2,292 plants from local nurseries. The concert was an initiative of artist Eugenio Ampudia and the Liceu, with the Max Estrella Gallery and curator Blanca De La Torre. The plants were subsequently delivered to 2,292 heathcare professionals, specifically at the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona, accompanied by a certificate from the artist. Details: liceubarcelona.cat

The American Boston-based Lorelei Ensemble has released David Lang's love fall (2012, revised in 2016 for women's vocal ensemble) on the Cantaloupe Music label. The work is a meditation on the timelessness of love, weaving together details from mediaeval re-tellings of the Tristan and Isolde story with tales from more modern works by Lydia Davis, Marie de France, Gottfried von Strassburg, Béroul, Thomas of Britain and Richard Wagner. Details: loreleiensemble.com

One of the first UK chamber orchesras to regather and perform together as lockdown eases is the London Mozart Players, whose socially distanced concerts began again on Monday 15 June 2020 at Westfield Shopping Centre at Shepherd's Bush in West London, to mark the first day of trading with a programme of Mozart, Elgar, Skalka & Stahl and Tchaikovsky, also broadcast via YouTube and Facebook/Classic FM. A further two similar concerts will mark the reopening of churches to congregations - Saturday 4 July at St Giles Cripplegate in London: Grieg, Vaughan Williams and Copland - and the last official day of home-schooling - Wednesday 22 July at Mansfield College, Oxford - Vivaldi's The Four Seasons with Jennifer Pike as soloist. Details: londonmozartplayers.com

Israeli-American cellist Amit Peled is featured on a new Naxos recording of Schubert's String Quintet in C, Op 163, D 956, with the Aviv Quartet, released on 12 June. The album also includes Schubert's String Trio in B flat, D 581. It was recorded at the Eglise de Chateau-D'Oex in Switzerland. Details: naxos.com

Posted 1 July 2020 by Keith Bramich