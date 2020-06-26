News from around the world

Harold Rosenbaum

American conductor Harold Rosenbaum presents a free
online group conducting lesson on 29 June 2020

 

Coming on 29 June 2020 at 7:30pm EST - which is 11.30pm UTC/GMT - American conductor Harold Rosenbaum will present a free live Zoom group conducting lesson - Working on Your Physical Conducting Technique.

There will be a limit of twenty active participants, so sign up today. Up to eighty others can observe. All can ask questions in our Q&A segment at the conclusion of the sixty minute lesson.

You will be notified via email of your successful sign up, with a Zoom invitation. There's further information via the links below.

Harold Rosenbaum, recipient of the 2014 Ditson Conductor's Award from Columbia University, is the founder and conductor of the New York Virtuoso Singers and the Canticum Novum Singers. Rosenbaum has conducted over 1,700 concerts during his 45+ year career. He has conducted and taught at the Juilliard School, Queens College and Adelphi University, and is Professor Emeritus at the University at Buffalo. He is the 2010 winner of ASCAP's Victor Herbert Founders Award and the winner of the 2008 American Composer Alliance's Laurel Leaf Award, given in recognition of 'distinguished achievement in fostering and encouraging American music'.

Harold Rosenbaum
Harold Rosenbaum

A strong proponent of and advocate for contemporary composers and American composers in particular, Rosenbaum has commissioned more than a hundred works, and has conducted nearly six hundred world premieres.

Posted 26 June 2020 by Jeffrey James

26 June 2020

I’ll be happy to respond. It is for all levels of conducting because I feel that most conductors, no matter what level they are on, can benefit from a basic review of physical technique. I will be introducing concepts and then commenting on each of the 20 people's conducting quickly as I move through the screen. So each participant will be involved throughout the hour. The session is for conductors of any type of ensemble.

Harold Rosenbaum

 

26 June 2020

Looks interesting ... but what level of conducting student is this lesson aimed at? And is it geared towards choral conducting? orchestral conducting? symphonic winds? The session is for 1 hour and there are to be 20 students. How long would my lesson last? 2½ minutes? More information please.

Jeff Chapleti

 

The background image on this page is derived from an aquatint view of New York from Governor's Island across the Hudson River, from the 1825 Hudson River Port Folio.

 

