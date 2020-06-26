Harold Rosenbaum

American conductor Harold Rosenbaum presents a free

online group conducting lesson on 29 June 2020

Coming on 29 June 2020 at 7:30pm EST - which is 11.30pm UTC/GMT - American conductor Harold Rosenbaum will present a free live Zoom group conducting lesson - Working on Your Physical Conducting Technique.

There will be a limit of twenty active participants, so sign up today. Up to eighty others can observe. All can ask questions in our Q&A segment at the conclusion of the sixty minute lesson.

You will be notified via email of your successful sign up, with a Zoom invitation. There's further information via the links below.

Harold Rosenbaum, recipient of the 2014 Ditson Conductor's Award from Columbia University, is the founder and conductor of the New York Virtuoso Singers and the Canticum Novum Singers. Rosenbaum has conducted over 1,700 concerts during his 45+ year career. He has conducted and taught at the Juilliard School, Queens College and Adelphi University, and is Professor Emeritus at the University at Buffalo. He is the 2010 winner of ASCAP's Victor Herbert Founders Award and the winner of the 2008 American Composer Alliance's Laurel Leaf Award, given in recognition of 'distinguished achievement in fostering and encouraging American music'.

A strong proponent of and advocate for contemporary composers and American composers in particular, Rosenbaum has commissioned more than a hundred works, and has conducted nearly six hundred world premieres.

Posted 26 June 2020 by Jeffrey James