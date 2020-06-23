Donatella Flick Conducting Competition

The deadline for the 2021

Donatella Flick Conducting Competition

has been extended until 13 August 2020

The Donatella Flick Conducting Competition, created by Donatella Flick in 1990, and known colloquially as 'The Flick', aims to help a young conductor establish an international conducting career, bridging the gap between conservatoire training and professional life. The 2021 Donatella Flick Conducting Competition will take place between Saturday 27 February and Monday 1 March 2021 at LSO St Luke's and Barbican Hall in London UK.

The competition is open to conductors who will be aged thirty or under on Monday 1 March 2021 who are citizens of countries having full membership of the European Union or of Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway, Switzerland or the UK. From the applications received, twenty conductors will be selected by a panel to enter Round 1; a Jury selects ten of these for Round 2. From these, three finalists will be chosen for the Final Round.

The competition is excited to welcome the Trinity Laban Symphony Orchestra as the orchestra for Rounds 1 and 2, taking place at LSO St Luke's. The Final will take place in the Barbican Hall with the London Symphony Orchestra.

Following requests from a number of applicants, the deadline for applications to the sixteenth Donatella Flick Conducting Competition has been extended by six weeks until 6pm BST on Thursday 13 August 2020. This extra time is offered to candidates who have found it impossible to prepare the video clips required for their application during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns around the world. We understand that it will be difficult for some to provide footage with a large ensemble and will be happy to accept applications showing applicants performing with smaller groups of players. It is hoped that this extension will allow as many young conductors as possible to apply to take part in the competition.

An audience poll will take place throughout the evening of the final round. The final round will be streamed live. Full details will be announced nearer the time.

Participants are asked to prepare all repertoire. For Rounds 1 and 2 they will be told their repertoire immediately before taking the stage. The three finalists' repertoire and running order will be drawn by lot at the end of Round 2.

Round 1:

Saturday 27 February 2021

Haydn: Symphony No 86

Beethoven: Symphony No 8

Wagner: Siegfried Idyll

Round 2:

Sunday 28 February 2021

James MacMillan: Tryst

Two concerti, to be announced

Final Round:

Monday 1 March 2021

Berlioz: Le Carnaval Romain

Brahms: Variations on the St Anthony Chorale

Ravel: Daphnis and Chloe Suite – No 2

The jury for rounds 1 and 2 will consist of Ivor Bolton, Sian Edwards, Rachel Gough, Kirill Karabits, James MacMillan, Vassily Sinaisky and Lennox Mackenzie (chairman).

The winner will be awarded GBP 15,000 by Donatella Flick and will have the opportunity to become Assistant Conductor with the London Symphony Orchestra for up to one year.

During this time with the LSO the successful conductor will work with the LSO's Principal and guest conductors on the preparation of concerts, often on the assessment of new scores, take part in the LSO's education and outreach programme, LSO Discovery, accompany the orchestra on tour and, should the opportunity arise, conduct the LSO in concert.

The deadline for applications is now 6pm BST on Thursday 13 August 2020. Entry this year is by online submission only.

Donatella Flick was born as Princess Donatella Missikoff of Ossetia. She is an award-winning Italian philanthropist who studied philosophy at the University of Rome, founded the Donatella Flick Conducting Competition in 1990 and also supports various medical charities. In 2002 she received the Wilhelm Furtwängler Prize, specifically for her encouragement of young conductors.

She writes:

My father was the key person in my life. He had a half-sister married to a conductor of La Scala in Milano. He was a pupil of Toscanini. So, at an early age he arrived in Milano and he met everybody in music. Since I was a child I remember this baton going around in the house. I remember my father and the pieces of music that he liked most. Music has been a great passion ever since I was a child.

Posted 23 June 2020 by Keith Bramich