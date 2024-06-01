June 2024 Newsletter

DISCUSSION: John Dante Prevedini leads a discussion about Improvisation in the classical world and beyond, including contributions from David Arditti, James Lewitzke, James Ross and Steve Vasta.
Classical Music Daily usually publishes a monthly newletter, normally on or before the first day of each month. Originality and Freshness, our June 2024 offering, has just been published. This PDF can be accessed by following the link on this page.
Posted 1 June 2024 by Keith Bramich