News from around the world

June 2024 Newsletter

Our June 2024 PDF newsletter has just been published

 

Classical Music Daily usually publishes a monthly newletter, normally on or before the first day of each month. Originality and Freshness, our June 2024 offering, has just been published. This PDF can be accessed by following the link on this page.

Classical Music Daily's June 2024 newsletter

DOWNLOAD THE NEWSLETTER

To read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.

 

Posted 1 June 2024 by Keith Bramich

-------

The background image on this page has been derived from the 1889 oil-on-wood-panel painting Across the Dandenongs by English-born Australian artist Tom Roberts (1856-1931), who was a key member of the Australian impressionism movement.

 

 << Home              More news >>