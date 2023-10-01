SPONSORED: CD Spotlight. A Fascinating Recording - John Joubert's string quartets, heard by Alice McVeigh.
Classical Music Daily publishes a newsletter, usually on the first day of each month. Here is our October 2023 newsletter, No 174, Classical Music and Artificial Intelligence. It runs for nearly an hour, and the discussion is led by John Dante Prevedini.
The video is available to download as an MP4 file by following one of the links below. The first link gives the best video and audio quality, and you may be able to click on the link and run it in your web browser.
DOWNLOAD IN HIGH DEFINITION (665 Mb)
DOWNLOAD IN LOW RESOLUTION (70 Mb)
You can also watch and listen to it here (in low resolution and mono sound):
Watch and listen — October 2023 Classical Music Daily Newsletter :
American composer, educator and public speaker John Dante Prevedini's online discussion Classical Music and Artificial Intelligence took place and was recorded on Saturday 23 September 2023.
The subject for discussion was Classical Music and Artificial Intelligence, covering all aspects of how AI might change the classical music world, from AI music analysers, generators, platforms, recognisers and services to philosophical questions about who or what classical music is for, and how the answers might change if non-human entities begin to compose, perform, teach or write about music. Artificial intelligence is here to stay, and we musicians should try to assess how it might affect our future lives and careers if, for example, future music can make itself.
The main question asked in the session is as follows:
What are the ways in which we envision AI might impact the field of classical music, and what can we do to prepare? (Considered from the perspectives of composing, performance, teaching, music journalism and other viewpoints.)
You're welcome to add your thoughts to the discussion, via our contact page. If you indicate that your message is for publication, we'll add it to this page.
To watch, listen to and read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.
These links below complement the contents of the newsletter. You can use them to discover more about those taking part and some of the subjects, organisations and individuals mentioned. Some of the links provide further reading about AI and music, and some are to AI music generators.
60+ CHATGPT PROMPTS FOR MUSIC (AI HABITAT)
7 MOST POPULAR AI VOICE GENERATORS FOR MAKING MUSIC IN 2023 (AUDIOCIPHER)
ADRIAN RUMSON: SYMPHONY NO 6 IN C MINOR (YOUTUBE)
AI CAN NOW COMPOSE POP MUSIC AND EVEN SYMPHONIES (NBC NEWS)
AI HELPS MUSICIANS AND SCIENTISTS FINISH BEETHOVEN'S TENTH SYMPHONY (NUTANIX)
AI IN CLASSICAL MUSIC - EXCITING OR PREDICTABLE?? (ERGO)
AI TO COMPOSE CLASSICAL MUSIC LIVE IN CONCERT (CLASSIC FM)
AIS CAN MAKE MUSIC - SO WHAT? (FORBES)
AIVA - THE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE COMPOSING EMOTIONAL SOUNDTRACK MUSIC
APRIL FREDRICK SINGS JONATHAN DOVE: ARIEL, IV AND V (YOUTUBE)
ARCHERY MUSIC PROMOTIONS - KAREN FLETCHER
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE WITHIN THE CREATIVE PROCESS OF CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL MUSIC (ROBERT LAIDLOW / MANCHESTER METROPOLITAN UNIVERSITY)
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-BASED MUSIC GENERATION - SCOPE, APPLICATIONS AND FUTURE TRENDS (SCIENCEDIRECT)
BACH TO THE FUTURE - AI MEET CLASSICAL MUSIC (CNET)
BEATOVEN - GENERATE BACKGROUND MUSIC WITH THE HELP OF AI
BOOMY - MAKE GENERATIVE MUSIC WITH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
CANTAMUS - PRACTICE YOUR VOCAL PARTS, ANYTIME AND ANYWHERE
COMPOSING MUSIC FOR CHOIR WITH AN AI - WRITING SONGS WITH CHATGPT, PART ONE (YOUTUBE)
DAVID COPE: YOU PUSHED THE BUTTON AND OUT CAME HUNDREDS AND THOUSANDS OF SONATAS (THE GUARDIAN)
DAVID RAIN: PEACE MUST BE THE ANSWER! (YOUTUBE)
DISCOVER THE WORLD OF CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH CHATGPT (MEDIUM)
EMMA JOHNSON: AI AND CLASSICAL MUSIC
FOOT IN THE DOOR ENSEMBLE (FACEBOOK)
GUSTAV MAHLER: SYMPHONY NO 10, COMPLETED BY DERYCK COOKE (YOUTUBE)
HOW AI COULD COMPOSE A PERSONALIZED SOUNDTRACK TO YOUR LIFE - TED TALK BY PIERRE BARREAU (YOUTUBE)
HOW AI IS CHANGING CLASSICAL MUSIC (WASHINGTON POST)
HOW AI IS REVOLUTIONISING THE CLASSICAL MUSIC INDUSTRY (TELEFÓNICA TECH)
HOW AI IS REVOLUTIONISING THE WORLD OF CLASSICAL MUSIC (TS2)
IS AI THE FUTURE OF CLASSICAL MUSIC? (GOLDSMITHS)
KAREN FLETCHER - ARCHERY MUSIC PROMOTIONS
KLAUS HEYMANN SHARES HOW NAXOS STAYS TUNED TO CHANGING TIMES (SCMP)
MACHINE LEARNING HELPS RETRACE EVOLUTION OF CLASSICAL MUSIC (AIHUB)
MICHAEL STEPHEN BROWN: PIANO CONCERTO (2020) - OFFICIAL TRAILER (YOUTUBE)
MUSICLM - GENERATING MUSIC FROM TEXT (GOOGLE)
MUSICPY - A MUSIC PROGRAMMING LANGUAGE IN PYTHON (PYTHON)
MUSIC AND AI (FRONTIERS IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
RICERCAR - AN AI-BASED MUSICAL COMPANION (ARS ELECTRONICA)
ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHAMBER CHOIR - VIRTUAL SINGERS
SOUNDRAW - AI MUSIC GENERATION
TEAM USES AI TO COMPLETE BEETHOVEN'S UNFINISHED MASTERPIECE (NPR)
TOP 10 AI MUSIC COMPOSERS IN 2023 (WONDERSHARE)
WHAT HAPPENS WHEN AI ENTERS THE CONCERT HALL? (NEW YORK TIMES)
WHAT IF YOU COULD SING IN YOUR FAVORITE MUSICIAN'S VOICE? HOLLY HERNDON / HOLLY+ / SPAWNING (YOUTUBE)
Posted 1 October 2023 by John Dante Prevedini