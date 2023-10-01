October 2023 Newsletter

Watch and listen to our October 2023 one hour video newsletter - Classical Music and Artificial Intelligence

Classical Music Daily publishes a newsletter, usually on the first day of each month. Here is our October 2023 newsletter, No 174, Classical Music and Artificial Intelligence. It runs for nearly an hour, and the discussion is led by John Dante Prevedini.

American composer, educator and public speaker John Dante Prevedini's online discussion Classical Music and Artificial Intelligence took place and was recorded on Saturday 23 September 2023.

The subject for discussion was Classical Music and Artificial Intelligence, covering all aspects of how AI might change the classical music world, from AI music analysers, generators, platforms, recognisers and services to philosophical questions about who or what classical music is for, and how the answers might change if non-human entities begin to compose, perform, teach or write about music. Artificial intelligence is here to stay, and we musicians should try to assess how it might affect our future lives and careers if, for example, future music can make itself.

The main question asked in the session is as follows:

What are the ways in which we envision AI might impact the field of classical music, and what can we do to prepare? (Considered from the perspectives of composing, performance, teaching, music journalism and other viewpoints.)

You're welcome to add your thoughts to the discussion, via our contact page. If you indicate that your message is for publication, we'll add it to this page.

To watch, listen to and read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.

