March 2024 Newsletter

Watch and listen to our March 2024 video newsletter - Classical Music and Politics

Classical Music Daily publishes a newsletter, usually on the first day of each month. Here is our March 2024 newsletter, No 179, Classical Music and Politics, which takes the form of an online discussion, led by John Dante Prevedini, which took place and was recorded on 20 February 2024. It runs for just under an hour.

The video is available to download as an MP4 file by following one of the links below. The first link gives the best video and audio quality, and you may be able to click on the link and run it in your web browser.

DOWNLOAD IN HIGH DEFINITION (1.1 Gb)

DOWNLOAD IN LOW RESOLUTION AND MONO SOUND (64 Mb)

You can also watch and listen to it here (in low resolution and mono sound):

Watch and listen — March 2024 Classical Music Daily Newsletter :

Play this media file

The questions asked during the session were as follows:

What comments do you have on the articles linked below?

Can music be non-political?

Should music be judged by what it unintentionally symbolizes?

These are the articles on which we invite comments:

Ron Bierman: A Marvelous Concert in an Exceptional Setting (opening comments)

Jeffrey Neil: The Political Symphony

Béla Hartmann: To Talk or Not to Talk

Béla Hartmann: Listening to Tchaikovsky

Béla Hartmann: Arts and the Colour of Politics

Keith Bramich: No Russian music?

You're welcome to add your thoughts to the discussion, via our contact page. If you indicate that your message is for publication, we'll add it to this page.

To watch, listen to and read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.

Posted 1 March 2024 by John Dante Prevedini