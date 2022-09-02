October 2022 New Releases

18 NOVEMBER 2022

La Notte: Concertos & Pastorales for Christmas Night

Bojan Čičić (violin) / Illyria Consort

Delphian Records DCD34278

Release: 18 November 2022

Bojan Čičić - the man whose fingers never rest - brings us a feast of 17th-century musical styles from Catholic Europe - a time when the introduction of ‘rustic’ effects into instrumental music changed the sound of Christmas forever. Brimming with joy and energy, the Illyria Consort’s unusual combination of instruments in this recording bring to mind the vivid theatricality of shepherds and their milieu. With a number of premiere recordings - including Vivaldi’s Concerto 'Il riposo per il santissimo Natale' in a new reconstructed version - we hope it’s a refreshing instrumental Christmas album that listeners will reach for every year.

11 NOVEMBER 2022

Matthew Kaner: Chamber Music

Mark Simpson, Guy Johnston, Benjamin Baker & Daniel Lebhardt, Goldfield Ensemble

Delphian Records DCD34231

Release: 11 November 2022

Venables, Howells: Requiem

Choir of Merton College, Oxford / Oxford Contemporary Sinfonia / Benjamin Nicholas

Delphian Records DCD34252

Release: 11 November 2022

Between Light & Shadows

Isiah Rizzo

Azul Music AMDA1785

Release: 11 November 2022

Presenting a style that adopts simple and minimalist performances, the Brazilian composer and pianist reaches his second album with original instrumental music.

Stravinsky: Orchestral Works - Symphony in C; Symphony in Three Movements; Divertimento; Circus Polka; Greeting Prelude

BBC Philharmonic / Andrew Davis

Chandos Records CHSA 5315

Release: 11 November 2022

Andrew Davis directs the BBC Philharmonic in this all-Stravinsky programme, in which the Symphony in C and Symphony in Three Movements feature alongside the Divertimento, Greeting Prelude, and Circus Polka.



4 NOVEMBER 2022

Hélène de Montgeroult (1764-1836)

31 études from the Cours complet pour l’enseignement du fortepiano

Clare Hammond, piano

BIS Records BIS 2603

Release: 4 November 2022

Clare Hammond releases her sixth disc for BIS Records with études by visionary composer Hélène de Montgeroult (1764-1836). Eight years younger than Mozart, Montgeroult pioneered a Romantic style that was decades ahead of her time. She was renowned as one of the greatest improvisers in Europe and has been described as “the missing link between Mozart and Chopin”. Neglected because of her gender, it is only recently that her music has been revived. Born into an aristocratic family, Montgeroult fled France during the Revolution and was involved with exiled political factions in the UK. On her return, she joined a diplomatic envoy to Naples, to be abducted by Austrian soldiers en route and imprisoned. She regained her freedom, but was then put on trial by the Committee of Public Safety during the Reign of Terror. Montgeroult only managed to avoid execution by improvising a set of variations on the Marseillaise that moved the judges to tears. Montgeroult wrote these études between 1788 and 1812, initially for her pupil Johann Baptist Cramer. Remarkably, they anticipate stylistic advances we associate more closely with the music of Mendelssohn, Schubert, Schumann, Chopin, and even Brahms. One of the first composers to appreciate the artistic potential of the étude, Montgeroult paved the way for the proliferation of concert études by the Romantic generation. Clare says 'when I first encountered these études I was astounded. Not only are they of similar quality to music by Felix Mendelssohn and Robert Schumann, they are stylistically so advanced as to call into question where the ‘classical’ and ‘romantic’ periods fall. I could not believe that she had written such superb and prescient music and yet I had never heard of her.'

Mozart: Duos for Violin and Viola, K 423-424; Pleyel: Three Grand Duets for Violin and Viola Op 69 No 1, 2 and 3

Claudio Cruz, Emmanuele Baldini

Azul Music AMDA1781

Release: 4 November 2022

Two of the greatest artists of the Brazilian classical music scene, in prodigious interpretations of pieces written for violin and viola.

Poulenc: Orchestral Works

BBC Concert Orchestra / Bramwell Tovey

Chandos Records

Release: 4 November 2022

Bramwell Tovey and the BBC Concert Orchestra revel in the charm, wit, and humour of some of Poulenc’s finest orchestral pieces. Sadly, this proved to be Bramwell Tovey’s final recording, and the album is dedicated to his memory.

Rachmaninov Symphony No 2 arranged for two pianos

Simon Callaghan and Hiroaki Takenouchi

Nimbus Records NI8110

Release: 4 November 2022

'There is a tradition of composers arranging their own music for two pianos (Rachmaninoff did a lot), however he seems not to have arranged this particular Symphony Op 27 for two pianos! As it’s such great music, we decided to do it ourselves.' - Hiro Takenouchi and Simon Callaghan

Schumann: Symphonies Nos 1-4

Staatskapelle Berlin / Daniel Barenboim

Deutsche Grammophon

Release: 4 November 2022

A couple of years after Daniel Barenboim’s successful complete Brahms Symphonies with the Staatskapelle Berlin, he now presents a live recording of the four Schumann Symphonies with this orchestra recorded live in concerts in Berlin’s world-famous Philharmonie and in the Staatsoper. The 2-CD and Blu-ray audio set is the only new release from Barenboim around his 80th birthday.

BACH: The Art of Life (Deluxe Edition)

Daniil Trifonov

Deutsche Grammophon

Release: 4 November 2022

Daniil Trifonov’s latest album, BACH: The Art of Life, explores the scientific, emotional, and spiritual dimensions of Johann Sebastian Bach’s cosmos. This Deluxe Edition includes the 2-CD BACH: The Art of Life plus an exclusive Blu-ray recorded live at the legendary Berlin Philharmonie recital in October 2021.



28 OCTOBER 2022

Tudor Music Afterlives

Ensemble Pro Victoria / Toby Ward

Delphian Records DCD34295

Release: 28 October 2022

In the stillness: Christmas music from Merton

The Girl Choristers and Lower Voices of Merton College, Oxford / Benjamin Nicholas

Delphian Records DCD34262

Release: 28 October 2022

Handel: Theodora

Lisette Oropesa, Joyce DiDonato, Michael Spyres, John Chest, Paul-Antoine Bénos-Djian Il Pomo d'Oro / Maxim Emelyanychev

Warner Classics/Erato

Release: 28 October 2022

This recording of Handel’s masterpiece Theodora features a truly star-studded cast, with Lisette Oropesa in the title role; Joyce DiDonato as Irene; Michael Spyres as Septimius; John Chest as Valens; and Paul-Antoine Bénos-Djian as Didymus. Following great critical acclaim for recent performances in Europe and DiDonato’s performance at the Royal Opera House earlier this year, this new version of the dramatic oratorio is accompanied by Il Pomo d'Oro orchestra and choir and conducted by Maxim Emelyanychev.

Paris

Félicien Brut, Julie Fuchs, Edgar Moreau, Thibaut Garcia, E. Macarez, V. Dedienne, Adam Laloum, Orchestre National de Bordeaux-Aquitaine / Pierre Dumoussaud

Warner Classics/Erato

Release: 28 October 2022

Paris is the first album on Warner Classics & Erato by French accordionist Félicien Brut, who specialises in traditional accordion music and classical repertoire. The programme includes three new works written by contemporary composers (Fabien Waksman, Karol Beffa, and Thibault Perrine), Parisian songs such as “J’ai deux amours”, and pieces by composers who chose to live and work in Paris, including Piazzolla, Stravinsky, Rossini, and Chopin. Accompanied by Orchestre National de Bordeaux-Aquitaine conducted by Pierre Dumoussaud, this album features star guest soloists including Lucienne Renaudin Vary, Thibaut Garcia, Edgar Moreau, Julie Fuchs, and more.

Schubert: Works for Solo Piano Vol 6

Barry Douglas, piano

Chandos Records CHAN 20253

Release: 28 October 2022

This latest instalment of Barry Douglas’ acclaimed Schubert series is built around the A minor Sonata, D 845. The album is completed with the Four Impromptus, D 935 and Liszt’s transcription of Schubert’s 'Ave Maria'.

Rachmaninoff: Symphony No 3, Isle of the Dead, Vocalise

Sinfonia of London / John Wilson

Chandos Records CHSA 5297

Release: 28 October 2022

John Wilson and Sinfonia of London display their peerless ensemble playing in this reading of Rachmaninoff’s Third Symphony, alongside The Isle of the Dead and Rachmaninoff’s own orchestral version of the ‘Vocalise’.

Legrand (re)imagined

Various artists

Decca France

Release: 28 October 2022

Michel Legrand broke down the barriers between jazz, symphonic music, musical comedy, and popular music. A musical legend and three-time Oscar winner, Legrand left a prolific body of work with themes that have taken hold in the collective memory for several decades. Legrand (re)imagined is an elegant and contemporary tribute to the late prolific composer Michel Legrand by the world's finest composers and pianists.



21 OCTOBER 2022

Music from & Inspired by the Motion Picture TÁR – Featuring New Works by Icelandic Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir

Deutsche Grammophon

Release: 21 October 2022

Deutsche Grammophon presents Hildur Guðnadóttir’s exciting new film project – a groundbreaking concept album for the much-anticipated TÁR, which premiered yesterday at the Venice Film Festival. The recording features music from and inspired by the movie, including a series of stunning new tracks by Guðnadóttir, as well as extracts from major works by Elgar and Mahler. The concept album complements the film by presenting completed, real-life versions of the music on which we see the fictional protagonist working. The aim of the album is to reveal something of the rehearsal and recording process of orchestral music-making. Written and directed by three-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker Todd Field, and starring two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, TÁR tells the story of high-powered composer-conductor Lydia Tár. Blanchett immersed herself in every aspect of her character’s life and can be seen – and heard on the DG album – conducting rehearsals of a Mahler symphony with extraordinary skill. The film will open in U.S theaters on 7 October 2022 and worldwide in January/February 2023. The concept album will be released by Deutsche Grammophon digitally and on CD on 21 October 2022, with a vinyl edition following on 24 February 2023.

Cinema

Alexandre Tharaud, Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilla/Antonio Pappano

Warner Classics/Erato

Release: 21 October 2022

Alexandre Tharaud’s relationship with film music runs deep and wide. On this double album, the French pianist delves into 50 celebrated film scores by 19 composers including Michel Legrand, John Williams, Ennio Morricone, Francis Lai, Marvin Hamlisch, Nino Rota and Philip Glass. Spanning more than six decades of movie history, among the memorable titles featured are Le fabuleux destin d’Amélie Poulain (Amélie), Otto e mezzo (8½), E.T., La La Land, Schindler’s List, The Godfather, Star Wars, The Hours and High Heels. The movie magic is reinforced by Tharaud’s starry partners on the album: Antonio Pappano conducts the Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, whilst singers Vanessa Paradis, Camélia Jordana and Sabine Devieilhe, clarinettist Michel Portal and violinist Nemanja Radulović all make guest appearances. Tharaud says: “This album pays tribute to [those composers] with a selection of pieces for piano and orchestra and for piano solo, most in their original versions, creating a sound-world every bit as thrilling without the motion picture.”

Amoroso

Fabiola Amorim, viola

Azul Music AMDA1777

Release: 21 October 2022

Debut album by the Brazilian-Canadian violist, featuring selected works by Brazilian composers.

14 OCTOBER 2022

Nelson Freire: Memories

Decca Classics

Release: 14 October 2022

On 1 November 2021, Nelson Freire was taken before his time. One year later, Decca Classics remembers him with a new collection of unreleased recordings and rare radio broadcast tapes. This 2-CD collection features some of Freire's finest performances from a time when he rarely recorded commercially. 'Whatever repertoire Mr Freire turned to,' The New York Times said, 'he had a depth of tonal variety, a poetry of phrasing and a natural, almost joyous refinement'.

Beethoven/Stravinsky Violin Concertos

Vilde Frang

Warner Classics/Erato

Release: 14 October 2022

Vilde Frang presents her recording of the mighty Beethoven Violin Concerto, an epic, lyrical work which opens the way to the Romantic era. She pairs it with Stravinsky’s compact violin concerto, composed more than a century after Beethoven’s death – a work which pays spiky tribute to 18th-century models. “Juxtaposing two contrasting pieces makes me see them in a new context and new light,” says Frang. “I like the possibility of taking up two different concertos and making one articulate the other. It is almost as if they work mutually to strengthen our understanding of both of them, each clarifying, defining and amplifying the other”. The conductor is Pekka Kuusisto, himself an adventurous violinist, in his role as Artistic Best Friend of the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen.

Schubert Lieder (arr for solo piano by Franz Liszt) and Impromptus

Tamayo Ikeda

Ulysses Arts UA220020

Release: 14 October 2022

Japanese pianist Tamayo Ikeda releases her album of Schubert Lieder in their virtuosic solo arragements by Franz Liszt, alongside Schubert's Impromptus D. 899, on 14 October 2022. amayo Ikeda was born in Japan in 1971, and began playing piano aged three. She joined the Toho Gakuen institute 1986 and to completed her studies in France at the Conservatoire National Supérieur in Paris, where she studied with Jacques Rouvier and chamber music with Régis Pasquier. She was awarded two first prizes before joining the class of Pascal Devoyon. Tamayo Ikeda is the beneficiary of a grant from the APEF and the Société Générale Bank, and has received valuable advice from leading artists such as Dimitri Bashkirov, Halina Czerny-Stefanska, Léon Fleisher and Maria Joao Pirès. She won Second Prize and the special Claude Debussy Award at the Yvonne Lefébure International competition (no first prize awarded), a special prize at the Porto InternationalCcompetition, and both First Prize and Casadesus Prize at the Francis Poulenc International Competition. Tamayo Ikeda has appeared at major European festivals, in South Africa, Russia, Indonesia, at New York's Carnegie Hall, and has performed on numerous television and radio programmes. Her discography includes works by Poulenc and Fauré (Arcobaleno), an album of Stockhausen Sonatas with clarinettist Jean-Philippe Vivier (Solstice), a previous Schubert album (Warner-Lontano) and, with violinist Gêrard Poulet, works by Stravinsky and Prokofiev.



7 OCTOBER 2022

Beau Soir: Debussy | Poulenc | Ravel | Satie

Maciej Kułakowski (cello) / Jonathan Ware (piano)

Delphian Records DCD34277

Release: 7 October 2022

Rossini: Messa di Gloria

Eleonora Buratto, Teresa Iervolino, Michael Spyres, Lawrence Brownlee, Carlo Lepore, Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia / Antonio Pappano

Warner Classics/Erato

Release: 7 October 2022

Pappano, as Music Director of Rome’s Chorus and Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, has built a notable discography of Rossini on Warner Classics: the epic opera Guillaume Tell, the Stabat mater, the Petite Messe Solenelle and an album of operatic overtures. Now, with the Messa di Gloria, he expands it with the only liturgical work that Rossini wrote before his retirement in 1829 when he was just 37 years old. More rarely heard than the monumental Stabat mater and the idiosyncratic Petite Messe Solenelle, the nine-movement Messa di Gloria requires five virtuosic vocal soloists. Here, three Italians – soprano Eleonora Buratto, mezzo-soprano Teresa Iervolino and bass Carlo Lepore – are joined by two Americans, Lawrence Brownlee and Michael Spyres. Spyres describes the Messa di Gloria as 'some of the most difficult vocal writing Rossini ever penned. He really wanted to glorify the Church and the Word, showing the entire range of every single voice as he did so. It is truly bel canto at its height.'

Roots

Nemanja Redulovic, Double Sens

Warner Classics/Erato

Release: 7 October 2022

'The Serbian violin virtuoso has taken the classical music world by storm with his extraordinary playing and daring repertoire', said Classic FM of Nemanja Radulović. With Roots, his first Warner Classics album, Radulović draws on a diversity of cultures in a musical tour of the world. The album moves across musical sound worlds from countries around the globe, including China, Japan, India, France, Spain, Serbia, Romania, Israel, North Macedonia, and many more. The variety of pieces showcases different expressions and sounds, reflecting the multitude of potential timbral colours Nemanja discovered over the pandemic. Recorded in his homeland Serbia with his ensemble Double Sens, the album features solo contributions from vocalists Ksenija Milosević and Miloš Mihajlović, violinists Kristina Atanasova Radulović and Tijana Milošević, and guitarist Aleksandar Sedlar.

From Brazilian Northeast

Vladimir Rufino, violin

Azul Music AMDA1773

Release: 7 October 2022

Debut album by violinist Vladimir Rufino, featuring works by contemporary composers from the Brazilian state of Paraíba.

1 OCTOBER 2022

Victoria Bond: Blu and Green Music

Albany Records TROY 1905

Release: 1 October 2022

The centerpiece of the album is the world premiere recording of Blue and Green Music, commissioned by the Cassatt Quartet through a Chamber Music America commissioning grant. The title track was inspired by a Georgia O'Keeffe painting of the same name, which uses the two colors to create an abstract study in motion, color and form. Victoria Bond writes, "O’Keeffe said, 'Since I cannot sing, I paint.' Her painting is filled with music and it was my challenge to hear that music. I created two distinct motifs to express the two colors, and those motifs developed their own sense of direction and form. Just as O’Keeffe’s painting is suggestive rather than specific, my music is intended to evoke rather than describe." The Cassatt Quartet is a longstanding collaborator with Ms. Bond, who has appeared as guest composer at The Cassatt's Seal Bay Music Festival twice. The quartet has performed Bond's Dreams of Flying numerous times on the concert stage, and the world premiere recording is included on this album. Rounding out the album are songs performed by baritone Michael Kelly and pianist Bradley Moore. From an Antique Land is Bond's setting of poetry by Edna St. Vincent Millay, Percy Shelley and Gerard Hopkin, each tied together by the theme of memory. Art and Science was inspired by a 1927 letter written by Albert Einstein. Bond says she discovered through this letter that Einstein valued art fully as much as he valued science, and drew a connection between them.

30 SEPTEMBER 2022

The Golden Ring - a selection of the greatest scenes from the Solti Ring Cycle

Decca Classics

Release: 30 September 2022

Commemorating the 25th anniversary of Sir Georg Solti’s death (September 5), Decca Classics is proud to announce a new high-definition transfer of the original master tapes of his most celebrated recording: the first stereo studio production of Wagner’s complete Ring Cycle. Recorded in Vienna between 1958 and 1965, and masterminded by Decca’s pioneering producer John Culshaw, this recording has always been regarded as the perfect marriage of art and technology and boasted a cast including Birgit Nilsson, Hans Hotter, and Kirsten Flagstad. These new transfers of the 38 original stereo master tapes have been made at 24 bit/192kHz resolution, allowing greater detail and dynamic range than ever before. The transfers have allowed the original recording to be remastered for Dolby Atmos; the spatial audio technology which recreates a multi-dimensional experience true to Culshaw’s vision of a “theater of the mind”. Dominic Fyfe, Decca Classics Label Director and Audio Producer of this reissue, says, “Back in 1966, producer John Culshaw expressed the hope that this Ring would set a benchmark for years to come. Half a century later it is still the artistic and technical gold standard. Culshaw was above all an iconoclast and a visionary who rejoiced in new technology. I have no doubt he would approve of our efforts to utilize Dolby Atmos and the latest suite of remastering tools to make this new HD transfer the most immersive and vivid yet.” The remastered Ring will be available in the most extensive suite ever of deluxe physical and digital products including: - The first vinyl releases of the recording in 30 years. Half-speed mastered at Abbey Road Studios and pressed on 180g audiophile vinyl. - The first international release of the recording on Hybrid SACDs, allowing listeners to hear the enhanced resolution of these new transfers and playable on all CD players. - The first and only complete Wagner Ring cycle available in Dolby Atmos. The physical products will be accompanied by lavish booklets including facsimiles of the original conductor and producer scores, rare session photographs, newly discovered curios, and full libretti. The four operas of the Ring Cycle will be released in installments between November 2022 and May 2023.

Schubert Music for Piano Duo: Fantasia, Variations; Trout Quintet

Michele Benignetti and Eleonora Spina

Ulysses Arts UA220030

Release: 30 September 2022

Ulysses Arts releases a new album of piano duet music by Schubert, played by the Spina - Benignetti Duo - Eleonora Spina and Michele Benignetti. The album includes The Trout Quintet in Hugo Ulrich's version, Fantasia in F Minor, D.940, and Eight Variations in A-flat, D.813. The Fantasia is pre-released as an EP on 26 August 2022. Laureates of numerous international music competition, the Duo performs regularly throughout worldwide. Highlights include recitals for live shows ‘Génération Jeunes Interprètes’ and ‘Génération France Musique - le Live’ at the Auditorium of the Maison de la Radio in Paris, broadcasts for France Musique national radio, recitals for the ‘Jeunes Talents’ concert series in Paris and at the Osaka Izumi Hall in Japan, a South African tour including the Johannesburg International Mozart Festival, and their Mexico debut at the CENART Blas Galindo Auditorium in Mexico City and at Teatro de la Ciudad in Celaya. Their last tour in South Africa saw them playing to full venues in Johannesburg, Grahamstown, Hermanus, Potchefstroom, Pretoria, and several other cities. To quote the Potchefstroom Herald, 'their two pianos recital will be long-remembered'. In 2019, Eleonora and Michele performed in Australia, with recitals in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Bateman’s Bay. In New Zealand, they performed at the Turner Center Kerikeri, Globe Theater Palmerston North, Wanganui Royal Opera House, and in Wellington, in China at the Guangzhou Opera House, Tianjin Grand Theatre, Shandong Grand Theatre, Nankai University, La Plantation Beijing, and Dalian Grand Theatere. Eleonora and Michele are both professors at the Cité de la Musique et de la Danse in Soissons, France. The are regular invitees to give masterclasses in Italy, China, at the Colombes Summer International Academy in Paris, at the Summer Music Academy of Flaine (France), at the Sir Zelman Cowen School of Music in Melbourne and at Sydney Conservatorium of Music. The Spina - Benignetti Piano Duo are Official Yamaha Artists and have been sponsored by them since 2017.

Silvestrov

Daniel Hope, Alexey Botvinov

Deutsche Grammophon

Release: 30 September 2022

Valentin Silvestrov’s exquisite music has attracted global attention in recent months. Violinist Daniel Hope and pianist Alexey Botvinov are now presenting an all-Silvestrov program with their latest album for Deutsche Grammophon – with the world premiere recording of Pastorales 2020 and a selection of ineffably beautiful companion pieces.

23 SEPTEMBER 2022

17th-Century Sonatas from the Düben Collection

Spiritato

Delphian Records DCD34276

Release: 23 September 2022

Frank La Rocca: Mass of the Americas (Misa de las Américas)

Benedict XVI Institute’s Choir and Orchestra / Richard Sparks

Capella Records CR425

Release: 23 September 2022

The work extends the genre of the Missa solemnis: a sublime setting of a Traditional Latin Mass for choir and orchestra. Listeners will discover a new masterwork: a rich modern tapestry with serene Gregorian chants, folk melodies from 18th-century regions of México, and florid praises in Nahuatl, the language spoken by Our Lady of Guadalupe to San Juan Diego in 1531. Benedict XVI Choir’s début recording is sung by some of America’s finest singers, many GRAMMY®-nominated. Sung in Latin, Spanish, and Nahuatl.

16 SEPTEMBER 2022

Nuit Blanche

Duo Fortin-Poirier

Release: 16 September 2022

Made up of pianists Amélie Fortin and Marie-Christine Poirier, Duo Fortin-Poirier have distinguished themselves with fiery four-hand interpretations, remarkable for their vitality and wit. A close affinity between their playing styles along with a sharp, shared sensitivity fuel their extraordinary ensemble playing. Since their inception in 2005, the duo have made waves both in Canada and abroad, garnering scholarships, prizes, and other distinctions (1st prize the Canadian Music Competition; 2nd Prize at the 2013 Concorso Pianistico Internazionale Roma; finalists at the 2009 Concours international de piano à quatre mains de Valberg and the 2011 Liszt 200 Chicago International Duo Piano Competition; Special Jury Mention at the 2010 International Edvard Grieg Piano Competition; and scholarships from the arts councils of Montreal, Québec and Canada). Very active on the North American scene, in 2008 they premiered Vingt doigts et un piano, the first classical concert to be chosen for Loto-Québec’s Entrées en Scène. Their critically acclaimed concert Mémoires has been performed over a hundred times across Canada, the Western United States and Mexico. Their performance of the concert Mémoires at the Concerts aux Îles du Bic chamber music festival (August 2017) earned them two nominations at the Opus Awards 2018. The albums, Vingt doigts et un piano (2013) and Mémoires (2017) are broadcast regularly on Radio-Canada. Their new concert Nuit Blanche, a creation made unique by the dazzling repertoire, live projections of the duo’s four-handed ballet and imaginative stage lighting design, is on tour since 2021.

9 SEPTEMBER 2022

Voices of Earth and Air Vol IV

Works for Chorus

Heidi Jacob, Lydia Jane Pugh, Ray Fahrner, Denice Rippentrop,Sheila Bristow, John Robertson, Marty Regan

Navona Records NV6465

Release: 9 September 2022

A choral celebration of the human commonality we find within music. Featuring the works of six seasoned composers, each piece tells a sentimental story unique to each composer, fitting together like puzzle pieces and demonstrating the connective qualities of the human voice. Brought to life by Prague’s Kühn Choir, these choral works are sure to entrance and entice listeners with flowing tonality and artful text settings that demonstrate the powerful storytelling capabilities that vocal music wields.

Nicholas White: Music for vocal quartet and chamber ensemble

Songs of Innocence (Blake); The Raven (Poe)

The Raven Consort / Nicholas White

Clara Rottsolk, soprano; Roger Isaacs, countertenor; Matthew Loyal Smith, tenor; Mark Andrew Cleveland, bass; Heather Braun-Bakken and Heidi Braun-Hill, violins; Christopher Nunn, viola; Colleen McGary-Smith, cello; Kate Foss, double bass; Laura Ward, piano

MSR Classics MS1739

Release: 9 September 2022

The Raven Consort was formed in 2013 to give the first performance of Nicholas White’s The Raven, which was commissioned by Dumbarton Concerts, Washington, D.C. Since then, the group has performed and premiered many other works by White, with multiple performances of The Raven having been given across the Northeast region of the United States, as well as performances of his On Dreams Alone, My Mother’s Shadow, Kyrie on a Theme of Albinoni, From Earth to Heaven and In Sure and Certain Hope, among others. Nicholas White’s musical career has evolved over three decades living and working in the United States. He is a Grammy-nominated composer and conductor, as well as a versatile organist, pianist and singer. In 2011, Nicholas was appointed to the post of Director of Chapel Music and Organist at St. Paul’s School in Concord, New Hampshire, where he finds time to compose during breaks in the school’s academic schedule. Previously, White has held positions at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Beverly Farms, Massachusetts, St Michael’s Episcopal Church in New York City, and at the Washington National Cathedral. He has held teaching and conducting posts with Boston Cecilia, Chorus Angelicus and Gaudeamus, Tiffany Consort, Woodley Ensemble and American University. White initially sang as a treble chorister in his native England, and went on to become an organ scholar of Clare College, Cambridge. He has received numerous commissions from choirs and musical organizations from around the world, and has amassed a large, distinguished catalog of compositions for a wide variety of ensembles and genres.

A Story of Life - piano music by Emile Naoumoff

Bulgaria 1300, Burlesque Brillante, Danses Bulgares, Flowing Souletude (No 24), Four Inventions, Menuet, Nocturno – Silent Ancient Alley of Tryavna, Pastorale, Quatre Préludes, Requiem, 7 Sisters Ballade et al.

Bogyeong Lee, piano

MSR Classics MS1782

Release: 9 September 2022

'Selecting pieces, reading notes, exploring my fingerings, researching composer’s intentions towards the compositions, adjusting all of them to my interpretation, is for me like being a leader of an expedition. The process is a ceaseless combination of joy, hardship, cheerfulness, and having fun. I want to keep moving forward and present my discoveries to the audience. The reward from that process is absolutely priceless' - Bogyeong Lee. Bogyeong Lee’s prodigious abilities became apparent at the age of five. Admitted to the Incheon Korean Education Center for Gifted Children, Lee pursued her career as a pianist at Incheon Arts High School and the College of Music at Dankook University. Mentored by Professor Youngbang Cho and graduating magna cum laude in piano performance, Lee received the University Presidential Award and Excellence in Honors Performance Award at Dankook University, confirming her place among South Korea’s next generation of musical talent. An international career beckoned with a move to the United States. In 2015, Lee graduated from the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University under the tutelage of Professor Émile Naoumoff and was awarded for her artistic excellence. Doctoral studies followed with Dr. Ksenia Nosikova under a full scholarship with University of Iowa’s School of Music. Recognized for her exceptional talents in her homeland, Lee is now establishing an international career with rapid acclaim. She is a winner of the American Prize in Piano Performance (the Lorin Hollander Award), First Prize Winner of International Music Competition ‘Brussels’ Grand Prize Virtuoso, award winner with the WPTA Singapore International Piano Competition, gold medal recipient with the Grand Prize Virtuoso Competition, and winner of the American Protégé International Music Talent Competition. Active on the world stage, Lee has been embraced by the classical community for her fluid and dynamic virtuoso performances. She has been praised by IU piano faculty members as a musician with an artistic aura, whose interpretations do justice to the repertoire she plays. Comfortable with both solo and orchestral performances, Lee embraces the raw emotion and undying love in every touch of the piano keys. Her passion burns as bright today as it did when she began playing as a five-year-old in Korea.



6 SEPTEMBER 2022

In Focus - various artists

Azul Music AMDA1728

Available 6 September 2022

Classical and original works by various artists, a special selection to accompany moments of study and concentration.

Compositores Brasileiros: Duos Para Violino & Viola

Claudia Crus, Gabriel Marin

Azul Music AMDA1741

Available 6 September 2022

An anthology of musical pieces by Brazilian composers, written between 1946 and 2008 for violin and viola duos.

Debut - Amorim-Rufino Duo

Azul Music AMDA1755

Available 6 September 2022

The first album by the Brazilian-Canadian duo, featuring a selection of works by different composers, written for violin and viola.

Colours of Villa-Lobos

Olga Kopylova, piano

Azul Music AMDA1751

Available 6 September 2022

An anthology of piano works by the Brazilian composer Heitor Villa-Lobos, in interpretations that privilege the preciousness and diversity of his musical writing.

5 Divertimentos

Claudio Cruz, Gabriel Marin and Alceu Reis

Azul Music AMDA1759

Available 6 September 2022

Adaptation for string trio of Mozart's 'Five Divertimentos', originally written for corno di bassetto.

Silence

Andrey Cechelero

Azul Music AMDA1733

Available 6 September 2022

Original compositions in intimate interpretations which invites us to contemplate silence and poetry.

Mind Oceans

Rodrigo Bragança

Azul Music AMDA1736

Available 6 September 2022

Atmospheric improvisations with emphasis on the use of effects and experimental processing of electric guitar tones.

Piano Minimalism - various artists

Azul Music AMDA1768

Available 6 September 2022

A compilation of traditional repertoire and original contemporary music, performed on the piano by various artists.



2 SEPTEMBER 2022

MoonStrike

Apollo Chamber Players

Azica Records

Release: 2 September 2022

Apollo Chamber Players today releases its sixth album, MoonStrike, on Azica Records. MoonStrike is a universal celebration of storytelling, space, and folk song, realized through new works by Jennifer Higdon, Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate, and Pierre Jalbert. Tate’s title work, MoonStrike, is narrated by Chickasaw astronaut John Herrington, the first American Indian citizen to fly in space. All three works were commissioned by Apollo Chamber Players as part of its 20x2020 project, launched in 2014 with a mission to commission 20 new multicultural works before the end of the last decade. The New York premiere of MoonStrike will take place on Thursday 9 March 2023 at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall. Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Jennifer Higdon’s In the Shadow of the Mountain (2020) is inspired by her upbringing in the Great Smoky Mountains and incorporates the sounds and colors of the region. Higdon shares, “The resonance of that area led me to choose, for my first opera, Charles Frazier’s novel Cold Mountain. The struggles of survival in Appalachia, the majesty of its natural features, and the sonorities of the mountain’s music, color the quilt of that opera and of this string quartet.” Next is the title work, MoonStrike (2019), by Chickasaw composer and U.S. Cultural Ambassador, Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate. The work honors the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing through American Indian moon legends as narrated by Chickasaw astronaut John Herrington. Tate explains, “American Indian legends are very colorful and have a tendency to take twists and turns within the narrative. Regarding the Moon, it is very consistent that the traditional tales involve trickster characters and competitions for ownership of this precious object.” MoonStrike features three diverse American Indian legends, and is bookended with an arrangement of a Calusa Corn Dance. MoonStrike also draws inspiration from Apollo Founder Matthew J. Detrick’s love of space and childhood dream to become the first person to play the violin in space. Rome Prize-winning composer Pierre Jalbert's L'esprit du Nord "Spirit of the North" (2019) is a three-movement work that fuses three French-Canadian folk songs with his unique, contemporary musical language. The first movement, “Chanson de Lisette,” is a playful theme and variations, while the second movement, “Cantique (Canticle),” contains two religious folk tunes: a Passion and a tune entitled “Les Pélerins.” The third and final movement, “Fiddle Dance,” was inspired by the French-Canadian fiddling tradition.

