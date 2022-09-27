News from around the world

October 2022 Newsletter

Our October 2022 MP3 newsletter has just been published

 

Classical Music Daily usually publishes a monthly newletter, normally on the first day of each month. Classical Music and Visual Disability, our October 2022 offering, has just been published as an MP3 sound file which plays for nearly fifty-five minutes. The recording was made on Saturday 24 September 2022. This can be accessed as a download by following the link below.

DOWNLOAD THE OCTOBER 2022 NEWSLETTER

You can also play the programme from here:

Listen — October 2022 Classical Music Daily Newsletter :

To read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.

Posted 27 September 2022

