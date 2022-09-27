SPONSORED: Ensemble. Unjustly Neglected - In this specially extended feature, Armstrong Gibbs' re-discovered 'Passion according to St Luke' impresses Roderic Dunnett.
All sponsored features >>
SPONSORED: DVD Spotlight. Olympic Scale - Charles Gounod's Roméo et Juliette, reviewed by Robert Anderson.
All sponsored features >>
Classical Music Daily usually publishes a monthly newletter, normally on the first day of each month. Classical Music and Visual Disability, our October 2022 offering, has just been published as an MP3 sound file which plays for nearly fifty-five minutes. The recording was made on Saturday 24 September 2022. This can be accessed as a download by following the link below.
DOWNLOAD THE OCTOBER 2022 NEWSLETTER
You can also play the programme from here:
Listen — October 2022 Classical Music Daily Newsletter :
To read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.
These links below complement the contents of the newsletter. You can use them to discover more about those taking part and some of the subjects, organisations and individuals mentioned:
ANATOL UGORSKI COMPLETE RECORDINGS ON DG
CHARLOTTE HARDWICK'S 40TH BIRTHDAY PARTY CONCERT
GOODFEEL BRAILLE MUSIC TRANSLATOR
ORBIT RESEARCH FOR BRAILLE DISPLAYS
ROYAL LIVERPOOL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA
VAN CLIBURN INTERNATIONAL PIANO COMPETITION
WHAT'S WRONG WITH THE CLASSICAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE IN THE 21ST CENTURY?
Posted 27 September 2022 by John Dante Prevedini