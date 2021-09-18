John Poole

Today's memorial concert for British conductor John Poole will be live-streamed from London

English choral conductor John Poole passed away last year on 18 May 2020 in Haute-Vienne, France. Today, a concert is being given in his memory in London UK, and the concert will be live-streamed. Consisting of three groups of choral works interleaved with two groups of readings, the concert, expected to run for approximately eighty minutes, without an interval, begins at 17:00 BST, which is 09:00 in Los Angeles and 18:00 in Central Europe, and it will take place, physically, at St George's Church, Bloomsbury, London UK, which is the church at which John founded and conducted the Bloomsbury Singers in the 1960s, before his time with the BBC.

WATCH THE LIVE STREAM

This concert will be of special interest to anyone who knew John Poole from his time with the BBC Singers (1972-1992), from his first period in France (1990-2000) working with the Groupe Vocal de France and with the Academie Internationale in Parthenay, or from his period at the Jacobs School of Music, University of Indiana, Bloomington, Illinois, USA (2001-2009), teaching and conducting.

Posted 18 September 2021 by Keith Bramich