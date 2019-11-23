Christmas Carols with Libera

South London boys' choir Libera

releases its Christmas album

The boys who make up the choral group Libera are normal South London kids aged seven to sixteen years. The music they produce is truly extraordinary. Their new album Christmas Carols With Libera is now available on CD plus digital formats through Invisible Hands Music.

Libera is one of the leading worldwide exponents of the British choral tradition and this special collection includes sixteen popular carols and a bonus song from the The Snowman; the evergreen 'Walking in the Air' is recreated Libera-style. From the traditional Once In Royal David's City and the haunting Carol Of The Bells (Ukrainian Bell Carol) to the popular In The Bleak Midwinter, this new CD is packed with favourites but also imbued with the unmistakable atmosphere of a Libera concert. There will be a launch show on 3 December 2019, 19:30 at St John Smith Square, London, UK.

Taking on the mellow and the more upbeat songs in this collection, the boys of Libera had great fun. The likes of Ding Dong Merrily On High require real precision, as well as purity. Many of the tracks were recorded during a group 'retreat' to a rehearsal space in an old school; this allowed a true live feel to the process. The boy who took the lead vocal in The Snowman had just turned nine years old, whilst the introductions to the French Noël Nouvelet and the Irish Wexford Carol are both handled by native French and Gaelic speakers; Libera is as polyglot as ever.

Libera is a phenomenon with 65 million hits on YouTube. The group has performed for Popes and Presidents and gained three Classical Brit nominations. With shimmering, mystical chords and ecstatic harmonies, Libera is unlike any other group you have ever heard. The distinctive sound of Libera has travelled the world and has endeared the group to fans all over the world, particularly in the USA, the UK, the Philippines, South Korea and Japan, where their CDs top the mainstream and classical charts and where they pack concert halls and Cathedrals appearing in their trademark flowing white robes on imaginatively lit stages.

Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys - who knows a bit about vocal harmonies - said, 'When I heard them sing, it actually took me to tears'.

The success and audience that the group has reached already is nothing short of staggering. Libera has graced programmes such as the BBC's Last Choir Standing, Songs Of Praise and Classic FM. This wonderful new album is the perfect way to keep the festive period harmonious in every way. This year and every year, Christmas Carols With Libera is all you need.

