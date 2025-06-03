Truly Outstanding

GEOFF PEARCE heartily recommends music for viola by Hans Gál



'... performed with finesse and an affection for the music ...'

Whenever I get the chance to listen to music of Hans Gál (1890-1987), I am happy because I know it will be an enjoyable experience. I came across his music a number of years ago through an obscure oboe sonata, which at that time, I could not even find a recording of. Gál had a very long creative life, starting early and continuing into his nineties. His music, firmly rooted in the Austro/German tonal tradition, fell somewhat out of favour after the 1940s, but in the last few years, there has been an obvious renewed interest in his music.

This volume concentrates on his chamber music featuring the viola, and particularly the trio, a genre of which the composer was particularly fond.

The first work on the disc is the Trio for Violin, Viola and Piano, Op 97b (1950). It was originally written for violin, clarinet and piano, but is heard here in the version that the composer rearranged as an alternative. It is in three movements, and the music is warm and lyrical. All three instruments are treated equally, and there are many exchanges of dialogue, reminiscent of three friends having a discussion in a drawing room, sometimes agreeing, sometimes not in agreement, and at other times expounding on previous discussion. The piano writing is frequently virtuosic. I am especially fond of the genial and somewhat whimsical second movement. The last part of the third movement (Theme and variations) will take your breath away.

Listen — Hans Gál: Tema con variazioni (Trio for Violin, Viola and Piano)

(TOCC 0761 track 3, 4:50-5:45) ℗ 2025 Toccata Classics :

Play this media file

The Serenade for Violin, Viola and Cello, Op 41 (1932) was written at a time when Gál was Director of the conservatoire in Mainz, a time that was very happy for the composer. It is in four movements and is quite a substantial work, the first movement being filled with joyful optimism.

Listen — Hans Gál: Capriccioso (Serenade for Violin, Viola and Cello)

(TOCC 0761 track 4, 3:17-3:49) ℗ 2025 Toccata Classics :

Play this media file

The second is somewhat poignant and a little weary, the third a Menuetto which tips its hat at classical Vienna with a somewhat darker trio, and a final movement which is cheerfully rustic in character.

Listen — Hans Gál: Menuetto (Serenade for Violin, Viola and Cello)

(TOCC 0761 track 6, 2:49-3:42) ℗ 2025 Toccata Classics :

Play this media file

Again, in common with the first work, The Divertimento for Flute, Viola and Harp, Op 80b (1957) is an adaptation by the composer of an earlier work which was initially for mandolin and harp. He later arranged this for two friends and harp and this was given its premiere in 1983. The three movements reflect Hans Gál's genial nature. It is not a long work, but an enjoyable one.

Listen — Hans Gál: Prelude: Moderato (Divertimento for Flute, Viola and Harp)

(TOCC 0761 track 8, 1:22-2:00) ℗ 2025 Toccata Classics :

Play this media file

The Impromptu for Viola and Piano (1940), written for his younger son who had just switched from violin to viola, is designed so that it can be played in the first position. This simple piece highlights Gál's gift for melody.

Listen — Hans Gál: Impromptu for Viola and Piano

(TOCC 0761 track 12, 2:17-3:14) ℗ 2025 Toccata Classics :

Play this media file

The final work on this excellent disc, the Trio for Violin, Viola d'amore (or Viola) and Cello, Op 104 (1971), is representative of Gál's mature style. I feel that this is quite autumnal, and it is a work that I hold with particular affection. It is in three contrasting movements: an unhurried and mildly impassioned one, a shorter dance-like scherzo and a final theme and variations, which is the longest movement. This Trio is very satisfying to hear.

Listen — Hans Gál: Tema con variazioni (Trio for Violin, Viola and Cello)

(TOCC 0761 track 15, 9:08-9:55) ℗ 2025 Toccata Classics :

Play this media file

This superb disc, beautifully recorded and performed with finesse and an affection for the music, is truly outstanding. The booklet provides excellent information and analysis. I would heartily recommend this disc to any lovers of fine chamber music, and I hope that Hans Gál's music finds many more listeners and much more interest.

Copyright © 3 June 2025 Geoff Pearce,

Sydney, Australia