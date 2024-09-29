The Obscure Wait

Hello, good afternoon, and welcome to 'The Obscure Wait', today's episode of Resounding Echoes. I am going to start today with a first for this programme, in that I find myself in the thus far unprecedented postion of being able to play an excerpt from a brand spanking new recording, no less. But let's listen to a little before I say any more ...

Listen — Robert McCarney: The Obscure Wait

(Resounding Echoes)

© 2024 Robert McCarney :

Play this media file

Copyright © 29 September 2024 Robert McCarney,

León, Spain