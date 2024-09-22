RESOUNDING ECHOES with Robert McCarney

Boiled alive!

Hello, good afternoon, and welcome to 'Boiled alive!', today's episode of Resounding Echoes. We are mammals - mammals with a proportionately large and strangely asymmetrical brain. The explanation for this quirk of natural selection is still hotly debated ...

Listen — Robert McCarney: Boiled alive!
(Resounding Echoes)
© 2024 Robert McCarney :

Resounding Echoes: Boiled alive!

Copyright © 22 September 2024 Robert McCarney,
León, Spain

-------

Details of the music played in this episode will appear here on (or shortly after) Sunday 29 September 2024.

The music at the very start of this programme has been created specially for the Resounding Echoes series by Swiss composer Daniel Schorno.

 

There's further information about Robert's Resounding Echoes series here.

You can read more articles here about Arnold Schoenberg, twentieth century, vocal music, orchestral music, Austria and the USA.

The image and background image on this page have been derived from a photograph of an Icelandic geysir, © 1994 Keith Bramich.

 

 << Home              Next programme >>