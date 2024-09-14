Impeccable Phrasing and Control

GEOFF PEARCE enjoys music by Robert and Clara Schumann for oboe and piano



'... beautifully performed and recorded.'

I was eagerly awaiting the chance to review this disc. I admire both of these fine musicians who have enjoyed a collaboration dating back to their youth, and they know each other's musical impulses instinctively. Some of the works on this very generous disc are well known, and others, less so. It is pleasing to see some of the works of Clara Schumann also included as she was a fine composer as well as a strong exponent of the works of her husband.

The first works on this disc, Three Romances for oboe and piano Op 94 by Robert Schumann, are the best known, and are sometimes also played on violin or clarinet.

The first and third are in A minor, and the second in A major. They are not easy works to play and require fine control and a good sense of direction and line, and also in the second one, considerable stamina. Nicholas Daniel takes the opening of the first one, 'Nicht schnell', slower than anyone else I have heard, and in the hands of a lesser artist, it would be horrible, but not in this case: the effect is magical, and his breath control is admirable. The momentum is quite subtly realised and the end is finely nuanced. Associate artist Julius Drake is sympathetic and his touch is affectionate and the collaboration works beautifully.

Listen — Robert Schumann: Nicht schnell (Drei Romanzen Op 94)

The second movement is affectionate and a little wistful with a rather stormy middle section before the opening returns. The third one is rather puckish and sort of stop starts, and both artists revel in this, but it is a more thoughtful performance than most.

Listen — Robert Schumann: Nicht schnell - Coda (Drei Romanzen Op 94)

Overall I would say that this is one of the most compelling performances of these pieces that I have ever heard. I also love the Leon Goossens and Gerald Moore recording, but I have not much enjoyed most other performances I have heard since. This new recording is beautiful, though.

The next works are Nicholas Daniel's own transcriptions of Clara Schumann's 'Three Romances', Op 22, which were originally written for violin and piano. A few recordings of these have appeared over the last twenty or so years. They are fine works and could be easily compared to those of Clara Schumann's husband. They are a little more florid and ornamented than those written by Robert. I am particularly fond of the second one, which goes through quite a lot of emotion, at one point tender, and at another rather playful and coquettish.

They all require the sort of collaboration between these two artists that one would require of a Lieder partnership.

Listen — Clara Schumann: Allegretto. Mit zartem Vortrage (Drei Romanzen)

Robert Schumann's three Fantasiestücke Op 73 are usually played on clarinet, but in this case have been edited by Nicholas Daniel after research and studying the original manuscript. These pieces work especially well on the oboe and are great companion pieces to the Romances of either composer.

Listen — Robert Schumann: Lebhaft, leicht (Fantasiestücke)

Three Pieces from Fünf Stücke im Volkston, Op 102 (1849) by Robert Schumann are played next. The five pieces in this collection were originally conceived for cello and piano, and I have heard a few recordings where they have been played on the cor anglais, but the three pieces chosen for this recording are played on the oboe. They are again varied in character and work especially well for oboe and piano. I think they provide a suitable pairing for any of the previous works on the disc.

Listen — Robert Schumann: Nicht zu rasch (Fünf Stücke im Volkston)

Mondnacht (Moonlit Night, from Liederkreis, Op 39 No 5, 1840) provides a dreamy change of mood. One of Robert Schumann's most beloved songs, this is the fifth in the set of twelve songs he wrote in 1840. This piece, beautiful, reflective and reposed, is here played in a beautiful arrangement for oboe and piano. I really love Nicholas Daniel's soft playing.

Listen — Robert Schumann: Mondnacht (Liederkreis)

Originally for Pedal Piano by Robert Schumann, Three Duos are here played in skilful arrangements by Howard Ferguson, especially for Nicholas Daniel. These little pieces were written in 1845, a year after Schumann's initial collapse, with his wife's encouragement to try and break his creative paralysis. They are charming, uncomplicated pieces and, like everything else on the disc, are beautifully performed and recorded.

The final piece on the disc, Robert Schumann's Abendlied (Evening Song), Op 85 No 12, is very popular and is drawn from his Twelve Four-hand Piano Pieces for Young and Older Children. Schumann composed it in 1849 in Dresden, at a time where his mental health was rather precarious, which was not helped by the 1848-49 Dresden Uprising. This calm and reflective piece really finishes off this disc beautifully.

Listen — Robert Schumann: Abendlied Op 85 No 12

I have long admired both of these fine artists who have collaborated since their youth, and this disc is truly a testament to this collaboration. I was struck by their teamwork, impeccable phrasing and control and Nicholas Daniel's most glorious oboe sound, especially when he is playing quiet, reposed pieces. Enjoy this disc as much as I have.

Copyright © 14 September 2024 Geoff Pearce,

Sydney, Australia