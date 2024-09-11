Excellent New Restorations

GERALD FENECH strongly recommends music by Vaughan Williams, played by Frederick Grinke



'... really beautiful music and memorable performances ...'

The real protagonist of this precious historic issue is most certainly the Canadian violinist Frederick Grinke. Born on 8 August 1911, he attended Rinkham School and Daniel McIntyre Collegiate and began playing the violin at the age of nine. Seven years later, he won a Dominian of Canada Scholarship to the Royal Academy of Music in London and studied with Adolf Busch and Rowsby Wook. He was chosen by the players, unanimously, to lead the Boyd Neel Orchestra for the Salzburg Festival of 1937.

He served in the Royal Air Force during World War II and returned to a professional life as a soloist, music teacher and adjudicator, participating in concerts in Europe and Canada and helping to instruct the Youth Orchestra of Canada. In December 1978 he was inducted into the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II. He died in England on 16 March 1987.

During his long and stellar career, Grinke was much in demand as a soloist, chamber musician, orchestral leader and recording artist. He was the principal violinist of the Boyd Neel Orchestra for a decade, appearing on many recordings. His advocacy for new music by British composers led to premiere releases of important compositions by Britten, Ireland, Bridge, Rubbra, Berkeley and Vaughan Williams.

To say that Vaughan Williams and Grinke were good friends is an understatement. Indeed, their respect and admiration for each other's musical gifts were absolutely unblemished, and this new disc is a testament to all this.

This issue gathers into one place all of Grinke's Vaughan Williams recordings. Here one finds the violinist's 1939 recording of the Concerto Accademico (Violin Concerto) and the 1940 The Lark Ascending as well as the hymn tune prelude Eventide, committed to disc at the same time with Grinke in his role as orchestra leader.

All three appear here in excellent new restorations by Ronald Grames. All but The Lark Ascending were first recordings when released, and only the Concerto has ever been commercially available in a digital format. All were vividly conducted by Louis Boyd Neel.

Vaughan Williams was so impressed by these recordings, especially The Lark Ascending, that he tailored his austere 1954 Violin Sonata in A minor to Grinke's virtuosic skills and dedicated it to him. This recording is included here as well - he prepared it under the composer's supervision before premiering it.

This also makes available the only known recording of any work by pianist Michael Mullinar, who worked closely with the composer on this undertaking. This marvellous performance justifies his esteem for both artists completely.

The programme also includes Grinke's recording of Arthur Benjamin's delightful Sonatina for Violin and Piano with the composer at the keyboard. Like the Vaughan Williams sonata, with which it shared the LP, this is the authoritative recording's first appearance in the digital format.

A fascinating issue, not only filled with some really beautiful music and memorable performances, but also a considerable slice of British music history. A must for British music buffs; as for the listener in general, there is so much to discover and enjoy. Strongly recommended.

