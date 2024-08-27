Winchendon Music Festival

Andrew Arceci's Massachusetts-based concert series runs from 25-29 September 2024

Described by April Goodwin of The Winchendon Courier as 'an amazing musical and cultural opportunity ...', the Winchendon Music Festival (WMF) is a concert series held annually since 2016 in the humble town of Winchendon, Worcester County, Massachusetts, USA. Concerts are free to the public, due to the support of several local organisations, and during the COVID-19 pandemic the festival went online. The concerts showcase internationally known artists working in a variety of genres, including classical, folk, historically informed performance, jazz and world music.

The festival was created by its current musical director, Andrew Arceci, in 2016, in memory of his father, Robert J Arceci (1950-2015), a pediatric oncologist from Winchendon who had a passion for the arts. Andrew Arceci is a composer, multi-instrumentalist and scholar who studied double bass, viola da gamba and art history at Peabody, then early music at Juilliard and at Magdalen College, Oxford, and has performed throughout North America, Europe and Asia. His recording credits include APM Music/Juice Music, Cedille Records, Centaur Records, Music & Arts, NPR, PRI, Silent Witness - a television series by BBC1 (UK), BBC Radio 3 (UK), Novum (UK), Bôłt Records/Monotype Records (Poland), Deutsche Harmonia Mundi (Germany) and Deutschlandradio (Germany). We at Classical Music Daily met Arceci when he joined us last year for our video newsletter The Creative Spark led by John Dante Prevedini.

This year's festival runs from 25-29 September 2024, and the concerts featured, which all begin at 7pm, are summarised below.

Colin Davin, guitar

Wednesday 25 September 2024 at Murdock-Whitney House, 151 Front St, Winchendon, MA 01475, USA

John McKean, clavichord

Thursday 26 September 2024 at Murdock-Whitney House, 151 Front St, Winchendon, MA 01475, USA

John Arcaro & Band

Friday 27 September 2024 at Beals Memorial Library, 50 Pleasant St, Winchendon, MA 01475, USA

Yoko Hagino, piano

Saturday 28 September 2024 at Beals Memorial Library, 50 Pleasant St, Winchendon, MA 01475, USA

Andrew Arceci & WMF Artists

Sunday 29 September 2024 at Murdock-Whitney House, 151 Front St, Winchendon, MA 01475, USA.

Posted 27 August 2024 by Keith Bramich