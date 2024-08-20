Burkard Schliessmann

SOMM Recordings announces the exclusive signing of German pianist Burkard Schliessmann

'seldom less than impressive' - the late Howard Smith of Burkard Schliessmann, reviewing the German pianist's 2010 Chopin - Schumann - Anniversary Edition album for MSR Classics

SOMM Recordings has announced the exclusive signing of Schliessmann, who has also previously recorded for Arthaus Musik, Bayer, Divine Art and Naxos. Born in Aschaffenburg in north west Bavaria, Schliessmann studied with Herbert Seidel, Shura Cherkassky, Bruno Leonardo Gelber and Poldi Mildner. He has received numerous prizes and awards for his piano interpretations, including the 2019/20 Goethe Plaque of the City of Frankfurt, and is also a philosopher, photographer and scuba diver.

Schliessmann's first album for SOMM will include works by Beethoven, Weber, Franck, Scriabin and Chopin. The recording will take place during May 2025 at the Teldex Studio in Berlin with recording producer Julian Schwenkner, with whom Schliessmann has a long term collaboration and friendship. SOMM will release the recording in Autumn 2025.

Siva Oke, Recording Producer and CEO of SOMM Recordings said:

I am truly delighted that Burkard Schliessmann will be joining us at SOMM and we much look forward to welcoming him. His recordings for Divine Art have garnered wonderful reviews and his presence in the SOMM catalogue is sure to add extra sparkle to a very special collection of pianists ranging from past legends - Noel Mewton-Wood, Moura Lympany, Peter Katin and Valerie Tryon, to present-day stars such as Peter Donohoe, Leon McCawley, Mark Bebbington, Clélia Iruzun and Rebeca Omordia.

Burkard Schliessmann brings to his performances and recordings a combination of virtuosity, rich poetry and strong intellect which have singled him out as an exceptional interpreter of the classical and Romantic repertoire: Bach, Beethoven and Brahms as well as Chopin and Mendelsshohn. Our first meeting to discuss repertoire revealed an artist of passionate conviction, a colourful, kaleidoscopic personality and great charisma – a true breath of fresh air. Burkard Schliessmann, welcome on board!

Burkard Schliessmann said:

It's a great honour to be a new exclusive signing artist of the world-renowned British independent classical recording label SOMM Recordings. When I met the CEO Siva Oke in London in the 'Caffè Concerto Green Park' in the afternoon of August 7 in London, we immediately had a common connection in music and arts. I was impressed by her outstanding artistic background and the fact that she herself is also an artist and pianist. The depth of our conversation led to an almost immediate and spontaneous decision to sign up with the label.

