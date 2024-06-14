MORAWETZ

A classical music word search puzzle by ALLAN RAE

Canadian composer Oskar Morawetz was born into a Jewish family in Bohemia, and studied in Prague, Vienna and Paris. Due to World War II, he moved to Canada in 1940, where he taught in Toronto at the Royal Conservatory of Music and later at the university. Several of his compositions won awards, and a significant number of works have been performed internationally.

Morawetz is just one of the many words hidden in my latest word search puzzle, below, provided here for your weekend entertainment, similar to those which I've published here previously.

My 'Find a word' puzzle Morawetz is shown above. How many words can you find? If the puzzle is not visible, or if you can't see the letters in the puzzle clearly, then please click here. All of the words below are hidden in the puzzle above. If you can't see the list of words clearly, please click here.

You may find it useful to print out both the puzzle and the word list, so that you can mark the squares with a stroke and mark the words that you've already found.

Just to remind you, words in these puzzles can be hidden vertically, horizontally, diagonally and in retrograde.

The solution is complex as many letters are used multiple times, making these puzzles very dense, so only marking a line 'stroke' through the word is necessary. (Many commercial puzzles specify that each word should be circled when found; on these hand drawn puzzles, however, it is necessary just to stroke.)

Some of the words in the puzzle may be unfamiliar, so while you attempt to solve the puzzle, why not also try looking up those words that you don't know - for example Drigo, Melchor, Sisyfos or Townshend - to improve your vocabulary.

(Please note that accents in words such as Janáček or Lakmé have been omitted from this puzzle, and so these letters can share squares with non-accented letters from other words.)

Good luck! Please let me know how you get on, via the Classical Music Daily contact page. You can also suggest words - composers, compositions, musical terms etc - for future puzzles. I put together a dictionary of sorts containing about 2,500 music terms, and have made several hundred puzzles like the one above.

Copyright © 14 June 2024 Allan Rae,

Calgary, Canada