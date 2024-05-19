ZIPANGU

A classical music word search puzzle by ALLAN RAE

Zipangu is a 1980 work for string orchestra by Canadian composer, ethnomusicologist, pianist and poet Claude Vivier (1948-1983) who was from Quebec. Inspired by traditional Japanese kabuki theatre, Zipangu is considered by many to be the composer's most aggressive and 'unforgiving' piece. Vivier studied with Stockhausen in Germany, worked slowly, producing only a small output of works, and he was murdered in Paris, aged only thirty-four.

Zipangu is just one of the many words hidden in my latest word search puzzle, below, provided here for your Sunday entertainment, similar to those which I've published here previously.

My 'Find a word' puzzle Zipangu is shown above. How many words can you find? If the puzzle is not visible, or if you can't see the letters in the puzzle clearly, then please click here. All of the words below are hidden in the puzzle above. If you can't see the list of words clearly, please click here.

You may find it useful to print out both the puzzle and the word list, so that you can mark the squares with a stroke and mark the words that you've already found.

Just to remind you, with these puzzles, words can be hidden vertically, horizontally, diagonally and in retrograde.

The solution is complex as many letters are used multiple times, making these puzzles very dense, so only marking a line 'stroke' through the word is necessary. (Many commercial puzzles specify that each word should be circled when found; on these hand drawn puzzles, however, it is necessary just to stroke.)

It's also worth noticing that for words containing an accented letter, that letter will be shown in the puzzle without the accent and so could share a square with a non-accented letter from another word. In this puzzle, this applies to Hanuš - the highly political twentieth century Czech composer Jan Hanuš (1915-2004), to Malagueña - a folk tune or dance from Málaga, Spain, or a work by Cuban composer Ernesto Lecuona, and to Zampoña - the Spanish word for a siku: the traditional Andean panpipe.

Some of the words in the puzzle may be unfamiliar, so while you attempt to solve the puzzle, why not also try looking up those words that you don't know - for example Achtel, Dybbuk, Natoma, Sarods, Surdin or Zingari - to improve your vocabulary.

Good luck! Please let me know how you get on, via the Classical Music Daily contact page. You can also suggest words - composers, compositions, musical terms etc - for future puzzles. I put together a dictionary of sorts containing about 2,500 music terms, and have made several hundred puzzles like the one above.

Copyright © 19 May 2024 Allan Rae,

Calgary, Canada