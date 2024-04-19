TAILLEFERRE

Paris Conservatoire-trained French composer Germaine Tailleferre (1892-1983) was the only woman in the group of French composers, Les Six. She changed her surname to annoy her father, who didn't support her musical career - she was born Marcelle Germaine Taillefesse, but that variation on the surname won't be used here. Encouraged and inspired by her friends - including Francis Poulenc and Maurice Ravel - she wrote many of her most important works during the 1920s, and her total output as a composer consists of well over two hundred works.

Tailleferre is just one of the many words hidden in my latest word search puzzle, below, provided here for your weekend entertainment, similar to those which I've published here previously.

My 'Find a word' puzzle Tailleferre is shown above. How many words can you find? If the puzzle is not visible, or if you can't see the letters in the puzzle clearly, then please click here. All of the words below are hidden in the puzzle above. If you can't see the list of words clearly, please click here.

You may find it useful to print out both the puzzle and the word list, so that you can mark the squares with a stroke and mark the words that you've already found.

Just to remind you, with these puzzles, words can be hidden vertically, horizontally, diagonally and in retrograde.

The solution is complex as many letters are used multiple times, making these puzzles very dense, so only marking a line 'stroke' through the word is necessary. (Many commercial puzzles specify that each word should be circled when found; on these hand drawn puzzles, however, it is necessary just to stroke.)

It's also worth noticing that for words containing an accented letter, that letter will be shown in the puzzle without the accent and so could share a square with a non-accented letter from another word. In this puzzle, this applies to Hérold - the French composer Ferdinand Hérold. It could also possibly apply here to Varèse - another French composer from a later period, Edgard Varèse.

Some of the words in the puzzle may be unfamiliar, so while you attempt to solve the puzzle, why not also try looking up those words that you don't know - for example Hichiriki, Kavakos, Sarabski, Yueqin, Zandonai or Zbriger.

Good luck! Please let me know how you get on, via the Classical Music Daily contact page. You can also suggest words - composers, compositions, musical terms etc - for a future puzzle. I put together a dictionary of sorts containing about 2,500 music terms, and have made several hundred puzzles like the one above.

