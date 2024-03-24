ZELMAN

A classical music word search puzzle by ALLAN RAE

Zelman is the surname of two Melbourne-based Australian musicians. Alberto Zelman senior (1832-1907) was an Australian musician, composer and conductor. His parents were Italian, and he was born in Trieste - then in Austria, now in Italy. Before moving to Australia he worked first in northern Italy and then in Calcutta, India. His son, Alberto Zelman junior (1874-1927), born in Melbourne, was a violinist and conductor who founded the Albert Street Conservatorium Orchestra, which later combined with the Melbourne University Symphony Orchestra to form the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. Melbourne is also home to the Zelman Memorial Symphony Orchestra, a community orchestra founded in 1933 and named after Alberto Zelman junior.

Zelman is just one of the many words hidden in my latest word search puzzle, below, provided here for your Sunday entertainment, similar to those which I've published here previously. Some of the words may be unfamiliar, so while you attempt to solve the puzzle, why not also try looking up those words that you don't know - for example Golondrina, Janabar, Shambala, Sisyfos, Zandonai or Zingari.

Just to remind you, with these puzzles, words can be hidden vertically, horizontally, diagonally and in retrograde.

The solution is complex as many letters are used multiple times, making these puzzles very dense, so only marking a line 'stroke' through the word is necessary. (Many commercial puzzles specify that each word should be circled when found; on these hand drawn puzzles, however, it is necessary just to stroke.)

My 'Find a word' puzzle Zelman is shown above. How many words can you find? If the puzzle is not visible, or if you can't see the letters in the puzzle clearly, then please click here. All of the words below are hidden in the puzzle above. If you can't see the list of words clearly, please click here. You may find it useful to print out the puzzle and the word list, so that you can mark the squares with a stroke and mark the words that you've already found.

It's also worth noticing that for words containing an accented letter, that letter will be shown in the puzzle without the accent and so could share a square with a non-accented letter from another word. In this puzzle, the only word with an accented letter is Kvěch.

Good luck! Please let me know how you get on, via the Classical Music Daily contact page. You might also wish to suggest words - composers, compositions, musical terms etc - for a future puzzle.

