ZWILICH

A classical music word search puzzle by ALLAN RAE

Ellen Zwilich (born 1939) is an American composer - the first female composer to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music. Her early works are marked by atonal exploration, but by the late 1980s she had shifted to a post-modernist, neo-romantic style.

Zwilich is just one of the many words hidden in my latest word search puzzle, below, provided here for your Sunday entertainment, similar to those which I've published here over the last few months. You may not know the meaning of some of these words, but which words could depend on your musical background. So while you attempt to solve the puzzle, why not try looking up those words that you don't know - for example Arjuna, Garant, Haba, Karynx, Kelemen, Panhuysen, Zandonai or Zhubanova.

Just to remind you, with these puzzles, words can be hidden vertically, horizontally, diagonally and in retrograde.

The solution is complex as many letters are used multiple times, making these puzzles very dense, so only marking a line 'stroke' through the word is necessary. (Many commercial puzzles specify that each word should be circled when found; on these hand drawn puzzles, however, it is necessary just to stroke.)

My 'Find a word' puzzle Zwilich is shown above. How many words can you find? If the puzzle is not visible, or if you can't see the letters in the puzzle clearly, then please click here. All of the words below are hidden in the puzzle above. If you can't see the list of words clearly, please click here. You may find it useful to print out the puzzle and the word list, so that you can mark the squares with a stroke and mark the words that you've already found.

It's also worth noticing that, for the word containing an accented character, Hérold (the French composer Ferdinand Hérold, 1791-1833), the letter is shown in the puzzle without the accent and so could share a square with a non-accented letter from another word.

Good luck! Please let me know how you get on, via the Classical Music Daily contact page. You might also wish to suggest words - composers, compositions, musical terms etc - for a future puzzle.

Copyright © 28 January 2024 Allan Rae,

Calgary, Canada