Michael Maybrick (1841-1913) was an English composer and singer, best known under his pseudonym Stephen Adams as the composer of The Holy City, one of the most popular religious songs in English. By the early 1870s, Maybrick was singing his own songs, beginning with A Warrior Bold, published under the pseudonym Stephen Adams and mostly with lyrics by Fred Weatherly.

Michael Maybrick's father and grandfather were also minor composers, and his uncle, also called Michael Maybrick, was the conductor of the Liverpool Choral Society, wrote sacred music and was organist at St Peter's Church, Liverpool.

Maybrick is just one of the many words hidden in my latest word puzzle, below, provided here for your festive season entertainment, similar to those which I've published here over the last few months.

Just to remind you, with these puzzles, words can be hidden vertically, horizontally, diagonally and in retrograde.

The solution is complex as many letters are used multiple times, making these puzzles very dense, so only marking a line 'stroke' through the word is necessary. (Many commercial puzzles specify that each word should be circled when found; on these hand drawn puzzles, however, it is necessary just to stroke.)

My 'Find a word' puzzle Maybrick is shown above. How many words can you find? All of the words below are hidden in the puzzle above.

It's also worth noticing that, for words containing accented characters: Cabezón (the blind Spanish composer Antonio de Cabezón, 1510-1566), concrète (musique concrète, a type of composition using recorded sounds as its raw material), Pépin (the French composer Camille Pépin, born in 1990) and Taşbebek (the 1934 single-act opera by Turkish composer Ahmet Adnan Saygun), the letters are shown in the puzzle without the accents.

Good luck! Please let me know how you get on, via the Classical Music Daily contact page. You might also wish to suggest words - composers, compositions, musical terms etc - for a future puzzle.

