An Impressive Achievement

GEOFF PEARCE enjoys piano music by Christopher Brown



'The writing requires a great deal from the pianist, both in technique and musical understanding and in this, Nathan Williamson excels.'

Not being from the UK, I was unfamiliar with the music of Christopher Brown (born 1943), however if this recording is anything to go by, it has been my loss. This is a very interesting disc, with a major work, 24 Preludes and Fugues, something rarely attempted, after J S Bach, and a creative project that is quite an achievement. The work was originally conceived by the composer in 2011, with the goal to complete these pieces by his seventieth birthday in 2013, however it took many years of perfecting and editing before he put the final touches in 2019. He had many sponsors and contributors who helped with the funding for this work, and many of them are acknowledged in the musical material and motives that make up this impressive achievement.

Listen — Christopher Brown: Prelude No 5 in F (24 Preludes & Fugues, Book 1)

(SRCD.2431 CD1 track 9, 0:19-0:47) ℗ 2024 Lyrita Recorded Edition :

Play this media file

Brown was approached by Nathan Williamson - a very fine pianist indeed - who expressed interest in learning and recording this music. The booklet released with this recording is quite detailed and explains the order of these pieces - starting in B flat minor - and how the musical structure and material is derived.

Listen — Christopher Brown: Fugue No 5 in F (24 Preludes & Fugues, Book 1)

(SRCD.2431 CD1 track 10, 0:01-0:53) ℗ 2024 Lyrita Recorded Edition :

Play this media file

A number of composers inspired these works: J S Bach of course, but also Benjamin Britten, Shostakovich and even Brahms, amongst others. To be honest, I thought the Preludes and Fugues may turn out to be a rather dry academic exercise, but nothing could be further from the truth.

Listen — Christopher Brown: Fugue No 7 in A minor

(24 Preludes & Fugues, Book 2)

(SRCD.2431 CD1 track 14, 1:01-1:55) ℗ 2024 Lyrita Recorded Edition :

Play this media file

There is a lot of contrast, and the composer's train of thought is always logical and well structured, but there also are moments of humour and introspection as well. The writing requires a great deal from the pianist, both in technique and musical understanding and in this, Nathan Williamson excels.

Listen — Christopher Brown: Fugue No 24 in B minor

(24 Preludes & Fugues, Book 4)

(SRCD.2431 CD3 track 12, 7:25-8:19) ℗ 2024 Lyrita Recorded Edition :

Play this media file

The little suite Baroquery is drawn from the preludes of Book Two. This is a charming little collection in its own right, and obviously one can detect that inspiration has been drawn from J S Bach.

Listen — Christopher Brown: Gavotte (Baroquery)

(SRCD.2431 CD3 track 16, 2:55-3:55) ℗ 2024 Lyrita Recorded Edition :

Play this media file

I do not know if I can say much more about this recording, apart from that if you love the preludes and Fugues of J S Bach, and also those of Shostakovich and numerous other composers attracted to the form - my favourites amongst them are probably Nikolai Kasputin and Vsevolod Zaderastsky (1891-1953) - you will enjoy these works, not the least for the fine performances and great recording quality by Lyrita.

Copyright © 5 January 2024 Geoff Pearce,

Sydney, Australia