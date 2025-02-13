Innovative Programming

Malin Broman has been appointed musical director of The Nordic Chamber Orchestra

Swedish violinist Malin Broman, who celebrates her fiftieth birthday in May this year, has been appointed musical director of the Nordic Chamber Orchestra (Nordiska Kammarorkestern). Based in Sundsvall, Sweden, the orchestra is one of the country's leading chamber orchestras, founded in 1990, and has thirty-five members. With a mission to deliver outstanding performances and innovative programming, the orchestra brings high-quality music to audiences in Sweden and beyond. Broman's three-year tenure with the Swedish ensemble will commence in the 2025–2026 season.

With her experience as both a violinist and orchestral concertmaster/leader, Broman's approach promises to usher in a new chapter for the orchestra, furthering its mission to deliver high-class music to audiences far and wide.

Regarding her appointment, Broman comments:

I am deeply grateful and proud to have been entrusted with this leadership role at the Nordic Chamber Orchestra in the coming years. This is a fantastic group of outstanding musicians brimming with knowledge and musicality. It's an honour to carry forward the orchestra's proud tradition. I look forward to shaping new programmes together, exploring new venues and bringing symphonic music to a wide and diverse audience. There are so many incredible works yet to be heard and unparalleled masterpieces we are eager to share with you all.

Broman, currently concertmaster of the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra, takes on this new role in addition to her seven-year tenure as artistic director of the Ostrobothnian Chamber Orchestra in Finland, where she succeeded Finnish conductor Sakari Oramo.

The Nordic Chamber Orchestra's music director and head of the music department, Marita Henningsdotter Lovnér, expresses her enthusiasm:

The musicians and I are so incredibly happy! In addition to Malin being a fabulous musician, she is also a fantastic leader who, through modern musical leadership, brings out the very best in each individual musician and in the musical collective as a whole. Together, we will develop as an orchestra and offer audiences wonderful and diverse concert programs.

In addition to being a sought-after concertmaster with ensembles such as the London Symphony Orchestra, the Chamber Orchestra of Europe and the Mahler Chamber Orchestra, Malin Broman has in recent years gained recognition as an orchestral director, working not as a conductor but from the concertmaster's position, and her creative programmes have garnered widespread acclaim. Broman has led performances of violin concertos and other orchestral works including symphonies by composers such as Beethoven, Brahms, Bruch, Dvořák and Schumann.

As previous artistic director of the Musica Vitae Chamber Orchestra and founding member of the Kungsbacka Trio and the Stockholm Syndrome Ensemble, Malin Broman is passionate about performing and recording chamber music.

She currently has two concertos being commissioned for her: one by Swedish composer Emmy Lindström and a double concerto for her and double bass player Rick Stotijn by British composer Sally Beamish.

Further information: musikvasternorrland.se/sv/vara-ensembler/nordic-chamber-orchestra

Posted 13 February 2025 by Keith Bramich