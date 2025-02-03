A New Approach to Competitions

Applications are now open for the new Shanghai International Musician Competition

The Shanghai International Musician Competition is a new event redefining the scope of pianistic excellence. Unlike traditional competitions, this event challenges pianists to demonstrate their versatility across four disciplines: solo performance, chamber music, lied accompaniment and conducting from the keyboard.

The competition seeks to set a new standard for musical artistry, reflecting the evolving demands of the modern pianist.

The Shanghai International Musician Competition is a result of collaboration between Shanghai in the People's Republic of China and Savonlinna in Finland, two cities with deep musical heritage. It is the first competition of its kind, identifying pianists who combine technical brilliance, artistic depth and interpretative insight.

In 1985, the directors of the Savonlinna Opera Festival began negotiations with China Central Opera for their first joint presentation on a European opera stage. This collaboration resulted in a very successful visit in 1988. In 1992, a group of Finnish friends of Chinese culture, with the support of the Finnish industry, began discussions about organizing a festival in Beijing. The first Forbidden City Music Festival took place in 1996, followed by a second edition in 1998, both featuring high-level international and Chinese instrumentalists. In 2022, Savonlinna Music Academy initiated a collaboration with the Shanghai Conservatory - a partnership which quickly flourished, resulting in masterclasses and concerts at both institutions. Most significantly, it laid the foundation for discussions about a competition in holistic musicianship. Through these activities, two major Chinese cities and a small Finnish town have demonstrated the unifying power of musical culture, fostering mutual understanding and highlighting the importance of shared values in life.

Finnish-German pianist and conductor Ralf Gothóni, chairman of the jury and initiator of the competition, says:

The competition aims to recognize talented individuals who possess deep musicality and the skill to fully utilize a pianist's abilities. It highlights those who can navigate life's spiritual challenges through music.

The competition begins with a video round in Savonlinna, from 15 May until 31 August 2025, consisting of submission of recorded performances.

There's then a live selection in Shanghai, from 28 October until 12 November 2025, at which shortlisted candidates will be invited for in-person selections.

The competition seeks to redefine the role of pianists by embracing multidisciplinary performance.

Applications are now open, and eligible pianists may apply. The application deadline is 31 March 2025. The competition is open to everyone over the age of fifteen. Further details, including the full programme, rules and application process, are available at shanghaimusiciancompetition.com

Posted 3 February 2025 by Keith Bramich