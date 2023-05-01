News from around the world

May 2023 Newsletter

Our May 2023 PDF newsletter has just been published

 

Classical Music Daily usually publishes a monthly newletter, normally on the first day of each month. The Pursuit of Musick, our May 2023 offering, has just been published. This PDF can be accessed by following the link below.

Classical Music Daily's May 2023 newsletter

DOWNLOAD THE NEWSLETTER

To read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.

 

Posted 1 May 2023 by Keith Bramich

