November 2022 Obituaries

Our summary of those the

classical music world has lost this month

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during November 2022. May they rest in peace.

Ukrainian composer and teacher Oleksandr Kostin died in Kyiv on 9 November, aged eighty-three. Born in Samarkand on 22 September 1939, he studied with Andrii Shtogarenko at Kyiv Conservatory. He wrote four operas, symphonic music and instrumental and vocal chamber works, but is best known for his ballets. He also worked in music publishing and taught at the Ukrainian National Academy of Music.

Italian tenor Daniele Barioni died in Ferrara on 5 November, aged ninety-two. Born in Copparo on 6 September 1930, he studied with Attilio Bordonali in Milan. From 1956 he sang for seven seasons at New York Metropolitan Opera, achieving great success, and then went on to sing with other American opera companies. He also appeared on stage in Italy and in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Mexico and Portugal, with a repertoire including thirty-one operas.

Japanese composer and record producer Tsuneo Fukuhara died on 1 November, aged eighty-nine. Born in Osaka on 14 November 1932, he grew up in Okinawa and studied at the Osaka College of Music. His more than five hundred unusual compositions, known as 'Fukuhara melodies', mix traditional Okinawan style music with other genres including bossa nova, classical music and rhythm & blues.

British ballerina, ballet mistress, director, repetiteur and teacher Patricia Ruanne died on 1 November, aged seventy-seven. Born in Leeds on 3 June 1945, she studied at the Royal Ballet School from the age of thirteen, and joined the Royal Ballet in 1962, aged seventeen, becoming a principal dancer in 1969. Her first full-length classical role was Giselle. She created many roles during her career. In 1973 she joined London Festival Ballet, and was ballet mistress there from 1983 until 1985. She then took the same role at Paris Opera Ballet from 1986 until 1996, and then worked as a freelance teacher and repetiteur, including acting as director at La Scala (1999-2000).

Posted 14 November 2022 by Keith Bramich