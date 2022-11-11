Great Resilience and Creativity

Twenty finalists have been announced for the 2023 Donatella Flick LSO Conducting Competition

Internationally recognized as one of the world's leading conducting competitions, the Donatella Flick LSO Conducting Competition has announced the twenty finalists who will compete in the first round on 21 March 2023 at LSO St Luke's in London, UK.

As always, finalists will conduct the London Symphony Orchestra and are drawn from the best conductors aged thirty or under who are citizens of countries having full membership of the European Union, or Norway, Iceland, Lichtenstein, Switzerland and the UK.

The twenty finalists come from ten countries: Czechia, France, Germany, Greece, Latvia, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Switzerland and the UK. They are Félix Benati from France, David Bui and Nicolò Umberto Foron from Germany, Jiří Habart from Czechia, Nathanaël Iselin from France, Nicolas Kierdorf from Luxembourg, Zofia Kiniorska from Poland, Kingsley Lin from the United Kingdom, Aleksandra Melaniuk from Poland, Artūrs Oskars Mitrevics from Latvia, Jakub Montewka from Poland, Kent Moussault from the Netherlands, Jacob Niemann from Germany, Clément Nonciaux from France, Jakub Przybycień from Poland, Samy Rachid from France, Matthew Rhodes from the United Kingdom, Konstantinos Terzakis from Greece, Agata Zając from Poland, and Laurent Zufferey from Switzerland.

The winner of the Donatella Flick LSO Conducting Competition is awarded £15,000 and the opportunity to become Assistant Conductor with the London Symphony Orchestra for up to one year. During this time with the LSO the successful conductor will work with the LSO's principal and guest conductors on the preparation of concerts, often on the assessment of new scores; take part in the LSO's education and outreach programme, LSO Discovery; accompany the orchestra on tour and, should the opportunity arise, conduct the LSO in concert.

One of the finalists will also become a Welsh National Opera associate conductor for a season, where they will have the opportunity to work with WNO's Music Director, Tomas Hanus, as well as on a range of productions, concerts and engagement activity in Cardiff and at some of the Company's touring venues in Wales and England.

Donatella Flick, Founder of the Competition said:

I'm delighted to welcome our twenty conductors to London from across Europe to compete in the latest edition of the Donatella Flick LSO Conducting Competition. They represent the best of an incredible generation who are not only supremely talented but have also shown great resilience and creativity in dealing with the multiple challenges posed by the global pandemic on developing young careers. I salute all of them and look forward to welcoming them to the Competition in March, as well as audiences worldwide who can watch the final round via medici.tv

After the first day of competition the Competition's jury selects ten conductors to go through to the Second Round, and from these three finalists will be chosen for the Final Round.

Quarter Final, Tuesday 21 March 2023

Mozart: Symphony No 39

Beethoven: Symphony No 8

Prokofiev: Symphony No 1

Semi-Final, Wednesday 22 March 2023

Shostakovich: Cello Concerto No 1

Mozart: Clarinet Concerto

Sally Beamish: Variations on a Theme of Benjamin Britten

Final, Thursday 23 March 2023

Wagner: Prelude from Tristan and Isolde

Grieg: Peer Gynt Suites 1 and 2

Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique

The final round will be streamed on medici.tv

Further information: donatellaflickcompetition.com

Posted 11 November 2022 by Yasmin Hoy