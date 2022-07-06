Pierrot Chamber Music Festival

The Pierrot Chamber Music Festival celebrates its summer season at the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center in Garden City, New York, USA

The Pierrot Chamber Music Festival celebrates its forty-first Summer Season this July with a series of concerts on 12, 15, 20, 21 and 22 July 2022 at 8pm each evening at the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center, 1 South Avenue, Garden City, New York, USA. The Festival concerts series is presented in conjunction with the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center and Department of Music.

Festival Alumni will present a concert on Tuesday 12 July. The Pierrot Consort will present a chamber music concert on Friday 15 July. Festival participants will present chamber music concerts on Wednesday 20 July and Thursday 21 July and the afternoon of Friday 22 July at 4pm. A final concert with the Festival Chamber Orchestra and all festival participants will be presented on the evening of Friday 22 July.

The Pierrot Chamber Music Festival is an intensive, two-week program that focuses on the study and the performance of the standard and new chamber music repertoire. The Festival Concert Series has performances this July at Adelphi University Performing Arts Center featuring the Pierrot Consort with special guests and festival participants. Concerts during the first week of the Festival are on 12 and 15 July. The final concerts of the Festival, 20 through 22 July, will feature festival participants in performances of chamber music and in the Precollege Chamber Orchestra and the Festival Chamber Orchestra.

The Pierrot Consort, the faculty ensemble at the Pierrot Chamber Music Festival, has been called 'A cohesive ensemble with real affinity for the music ... consistently interesting ...' by Newsday. The ensemble includes: Susan Deaver, flute; Dale Stuckenbruck, violin; Veronica Salas, viola; Maureen Hynes, cello and Heawon Kim, piano. The Pierrot Consort has performed at Merkin Concert Hall, Weill Recital Hall, the Kennedy Center, the Bartok Society at Saranac Lake, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, BOCES, the Stockbridge Chamber Concerts in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, the St Paul Chapel Series at Columbia University and the Islip Arts Council. The artist members of the ensemble are actively involved in the musical life of New York City and have a commitment to the cultural enrichment of Long Island.

The detailed concert schedule is:

Tuesday 12 July at 8pm - Festival Alumni Evening. Selected Festival Alumni will present an evening of chamber music at Adelphi University Performing Arts Center: US$15; seniors and students, US$10.

Friday 15 July at 8pm - The Pierrot Consort. Adelphi University Performing Arts Center; The Pierrot Consort, the faculty ensemble at the Pierrot Chamber Music Festival will be joined by guest artist Bradley Bosenbeck, violin. The performance will include: Lili Boulanger: D'un matin de printemps for violin, cello and piano; Howard Blake: Quintet for Flute and Strings; Jennifer Higdon: Pale Yellow for violin, cello and piano; and Robert Schumann's Piano Quartet in E-flat major. The 15 July concert is co-sponsored by the Long Island Violin Shop. US$20; seniors and students, US$10.

Wednesday 20 July at 8pm - Participants Chamber Music Evening. Adelphi University Performing Arts Center. US$15; seniors and students, US$10.

Thursday 21 July at 8pm - Participants Chamber Music Evening. Adelphi University Performing Arts Center. US$15; seniors and students, US$10.

Friday 22 July at 4pm - Participants Chamber Music and Precollege Chamber Orchestra. Adelphi University Performing Arts Center. Selected ensembles from the Festival and the Precollege Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Douglas Aliano, will perform an afternoon concert of music for chamber ensemble and chamber orchestra. Suggested contribution: US$10.

Friday 22 July at 8pm - Festival Chamber Orchestra Concert and Festival Participants. Orchestral music for a summer evening. Music by C P E Bach, Haydn and Dvořák by the Festival Chamber Orchestra with Susan Deaver, conductor. In addition, a performance by the Precollege Chamber Orchestra with conductor Douglas Aliano and a final piece featuring all Festival Participants. US$15; seniors and students, US$10.

The programme and performing artists are subject to change.

Further information: pierrotchambermusicfestival.com

Adelphi University is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university offering exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training with particular strength in its Core Four - Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, the Business and Education Professions, and Health and Wellness. Adelphi is dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes, hands-on learning, and innovative ways to support student success. Founded in Brooklyn in 1896, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. Today Adelphi serves more than 8,100 students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York and at dynamic learning hubs in Manhattan, the Hudson Valley and Suffolk County, and online.

Adelphi University wrote: 'The Department of Music at Adelphi University proudly welcomes the Pierrot Chamber Music Festival to its new home at Adelphi's world-class Performing Arts Center. Participants in the Festival will enjoy rehearsing and performing in a variety of spaces throughout the Performing Arts Center including our beautiful Concert Hall'.

Posted 6 July 2022 by Jeffrey James