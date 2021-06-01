Defining Our Field

Classical Music Daily's June 2021 Newsletter is a panel discussion led by John Dante Prevedini, and has just been published as a video podcast

Classical Music Daily publishes a monthly newsletter, normally on the first day of each month. Defining Our Field, our June 2021 newsletter, No 149, has been published as a video podcast, in low resolution and 1080p HD MP4 versions. It runs for one hour and you can watch and listen to it here:

Watch and listen — June 2021 Classical Music Daily Newsletter :

Here are links to some of the organisations, individuals and items mentioned in the programme:

Posted 1 June 2021 by John Dante Prevedini