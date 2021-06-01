VIDEO INTERVIEW: Ona Jarmalavičiūtė talks to American choral conductor Donald Nally, director of The Crossing, in this fascinating, illustrated, one hour programme.
Classical Music Daily publishes a monthly newsletter, normally on the first day of each month. Defining Our Field, our June 2021 newsletter, No 149, has been published as a video podcast, in low resolution and 1080p HD MP4 versions. It runs for one hour and you can watch and listen to it here:
Watch and listen — June 2021 Classical Music Daily Newsletter :
The podcast can be downloaded as a 598Mb HD MP4 file by following the link below:
DOWNLOAD THE HD VIDEO NEWSLETTER
You can also download a low resolution version (65Mb MP4) file by following this link:
DOWNLOAD THE LOW RESOLUTION VIDEO NEWSLETTER
Posted 1 June 2021 by John Dante Prevedini