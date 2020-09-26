Eleonora Perretta

A young Neapolitan guitarist wins the 2020 Mottola Guitar Competition in south-east Italy

'I'm very happy and honoured to have obtained such important international recognition', says Eleonora Perretta, who has won the twenty-sixth International Competition of Musical Performance for Guitar, and she cannot hold back her emotion. 'It's a significan milestone', says the young Neapolitan musician, 'because recording an album and entering the EuroStrings circuit as an artist is a source of pride and further spur to continue this path. Then, in the world of the classical guitar, the International Guitar Festival – City of Mottola is a point of reference. It opens the way to great opportunities, such as the European tour that I'll undertake next year'.

She gets a total prize worth 3,500 euros (of which 1,500 euros is offered by the municipality of Mottola, 1,500 euros by the Lions Club Massafra-Mottola 'Le Cripte' and 500 euros by Giorgio and Alvise Durante with the 'Musique et Memoire' prize dedicated to Roland Dyens and Maria Grazia Agrusti-Durante). In addition, she has won the dotGuitar prize with an album recording, and the EuroStrings - European Guitar Festival Collaborative prize including a circuit tour of the seventeen European guitar festivals. And Mottola is the only city chosen to represent Italy. In second place is Francisco Lopes, Portuguese, with 1,000 euros from the municipality of Mottola and the Savarez prize. Finally, in third place is Chinnawat Themkumkwun from Thailand, with 500 euros offered by the municipality of Mottola and the Savarez prize.

The winners were selected from among numerous young participants by a top-level jury chaired by Roberto Aussel. With him were Carlo Marchione, Anabel Montesinos, Mak Grgic and Simone Iannarelli, all extraordinary concert performers who live in Argentina, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, Croatia and Italy.

'We greet this unusual edition of the Festival', comments artistic director Michele Libraro, 'by giving appointment next year, in the hope to return to our events in presence and in direct contact with both audience and artists. This year, in fact, due to the COVID-19 emergency, we have reshaped the program, carrying it out entirely online on our Facebook page and our YouTube channel. It was a bet that, at the same time, gave us confirmation of how much our event is followed and known all over the world, with viewers outside of Italy'. To close the Festival, there was a flash mob on the so-called 'Rotonda' of the town in the provence of Taranto where young guitar students gathered around a celebratory banner of this twenty-eighth edition.

These were nine unusual days but full of emotions, during which people felt, once again, the great enthusiasm for this festival, organized by the Accademia della Chitarra Association and sponsored by the European Union, Apulia Region, Municipality of Mottola, Lions Club Massafra-Mottola 'Le Cripte' and Pro Loco Mottola.

Posted 26 September 2020 by Valeria D'Autilia