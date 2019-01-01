Wolfgang Meyer

German clarinettist and teacher Wolfgang Meyer was born in Crailsheim on 13 August 1954. Alongside his clarinettist sister Sabine Mayer, he studied with Otto Hermann in Stuttgart at the Staatliche Hochschule für Musik and then with Hans Deinzer at the Hochschule für Musik und Theater in Hanover. With the Syrinx Quartet he won the chamber music category of the ARD International Music Competition in Munich.

As a soloist he focussed mainly on contemporary music, but also played earier music on historical instruments. He also played in chamber ensembles, including Trio di Clarone with his sister and his brother-in-law Reiner Wehle, and in jazz ensembles. He made many recordings, including appearing on a 1990 recording of Messiaen's Quartet for the End of Time with Christoph Poppen, Manuel Fischer-Dieskau and Yvonne Loriod.

From 1989 until 2016 He was professor of clarinet at Musikhochschule Karlsruhe, and he gave masterclasses internationally.

Wolfgang Meyer died from cancer at his home in Karlsruhe on 17 March 2019, aged sixty-four.