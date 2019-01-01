Geoff Harvey

British-born Australian pianist, conductor and musical director Geoff Harvey was born in London on 6 August 1935 into a musical family. He began playing piano and organ at six, was playing in Westminster Cathedral at fourteen, and playing saxophone in a band in north London at fifteen.

He moved to Australia in 1960, initially only for a year, as a producer for EMI Records, but staying when he found work with Nine Network, where he became musical director for various TV shows.

From 1984 until 2002 he was musical director of Carols by Candlelight at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne.

He was still working on stage in 2017, playing piano in his comedy revue Senior Moments, and continued working into 2018.

Geoff Harvey died at Berrima, New South Wales, Australia, on 30 March 2019, aged eighty-three.