Australian Youth Orchestra

Details of a festival in Adelaide in January 2025

The Australian Youth Orchestra (AYO) is a training organisation for young pre-professional musicians, originating in music camps which began in 1948. The AYO offers training and performance programmes each year for young musicians, composers, arts administrators and music journalists. AYO's forthcoming summer music festival in Adelaide and Kaurna Country runs from 11 until 18 January 2025, built around the AYO's National Music Camp.

Highlights of the festival are:



- Seven concerts on 11, 16, 17, and 18 January 2025, featuring music by Britten, Miriam Hyde, Arturo Márquez, Gabriela Ortiz, Sergei Prokofiev, Jean Sibelius, J Strauss II and Jessica Wells.



- Creative direction by Monica Curro from the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra



- Conductors Alexander Briger (Australian World Orchestra), Natalia Luis-Bassa (Royal College of Music) and Andrew Haveron (Sydney Symphony Orchestra) will be working with the AYO



- Jessica Wells will be composer-in-residence



- Appearances by host and musical storyteller Ed le Brocq



- Festival hub featuring interactive musical installations, hands-on instrument-making workshops, meet-the-musician sessions, refreshments and sweet treats, pop-up performances and creative arts activities for all ages

AYO's CEO Kimbali Harding said:

The AYO Summer Music Festival opens up the concert series at the heart of National Music Camp to audiences of all ages and experiences. It's a vibrant showcase of Australia's musical future, right in the heart of South Australia with diverse artists and music from around the world. Founded by John Bishop, the first Director of the Elder Conservatorium of Music, National Music Camp is an annual event which has a long history in Adelaide. We're thrilled to offer Adelaide audiences a chance to experience the passion and skill of our country's finest young musicians in a relaxed and welcoming environment.

Creative director Monica Curro added:

The festival will be an incredible experience. At National Music Camp, you will step into an immersive world of orchestral and chamber music for two of the most intense and inspiring weeks young musicians will ever have, guided by the best conductors and tutors from Australia and around the world.

Further information: ayo.com.au

Posted 21 November 2024 by Keith Bramich