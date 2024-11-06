Highly Prized

GERALD FENECH passionately recommends Anita Cerquetti singing Verdi



'... one of the greatest voices of the twentieth century ...'

'Pia creatura nata sotto maligna stella'. These are the words sung by the dying Otello to describe the misfortune that befell his loving Desdemona through no fault of hers. Indeed, I chose this phrase because I feel that the career of one of the greatest sopranos of the 1950s, by cruel fate, had to endure the same tragedy in one way or another. I am referring to the great dramatic Italian soprano Anita Cerquetti (1931-2014), who, together with Maria Callas and Renata Tebaldi, took the world of opera by storm from circa 1950 to 1960.

Sadly, Cerquetti's career was very brief compared to other singers of the time. Alas, it was regrettably cut short in 1961 after she decided to take a break for personal reasons with the hope of returning after a short time. But fate decreed otherwise, as she was never to sing again in front of her adoring audiences. Her scenes of triumph did not return because the effort to regain her former eminence proved too great. She had to abandon her career just when she had established herself as a true diva in the 'lirico-spinto' repertory. This is why I started this review with the words cited above. That 'maligna stella' cut short Cerquetti's most prized gift just as it cruelly cut short Desdemona's life.

Cerquetti's only two commercial recordings indicate why her talent was so highly valued and why her departure from the scene was such a blow to the world of Italian opera. Her full-bodied, wide-ranging voice, her refined line, her natural gift for correct phrasing, her sincerity of expression seldom come together in one singer.

Since she retired, few have followed in her footsteps, which is why her small output of recordings are so highly prized by admirers and collectors alike. Cerquetti was born near Macerata in April 1931. She first studied the violin but used to sing for her own pleasure. After singing the Bach/Gounod Ave Maria at a friend's wedding when she was only sixteen, she was persuaded to audition at the Perugia Conservatory, where she was immediately accepted.

She won several competitions which eventually led to a performance of Il Trovatore at Modena in the role of Leonora. This led to her official debut at Spoleto in 1951 in the role of Aida. This success was the catalyst for further triumphs in France and Switzerland. In 1955 she made her American debut in Chicago to great critical acclaim. Shortly afterwards, she came under the tutelage of Tullio Serafin who coached her as 'Abigaille' in Nabucco. In 1956 she sang this role at the Arena di Verona. It later became one of her most notable interpretations.

Cerquetti also performed Norma on a regular basis for some ten years and every time she brought the house down. Indeed, she almost surpassed Callas and Tebaldi in popularity were it not for her forced retirement. Today she still enjoys the esteem and admiration of many opera aficionados thanks to numerous live recordings which circulated on the black market from the very beginning, the reason being her unique voice which is one of the most beautiful that opera has ever heard, never aggressive but always soft, lyrical and emphatic.

Cerquetti died in Perugia in October 2014, aged eighty-three, from cardiovascular disease, so last month marked the tenth anniversary of her demise. To commemorate this remembrance Pan Classics has issued this multi-CD set focusing on seven live performances by the singer between 1954 and 1960. These are all Verdi operas: Aida, Don Carlo, Ernani, I vespri siciliani, La forza del destino, Nabucco and Un ballo in maschera.

Although these recordings definitely lack today's pristine technology, one can easily grasp the reason why Cerquetti was considered as the leading Verdi interpreter of the time.

What is so rewarding about this collection is the fact that Cerquetti was partnered by some of the greatest singers of that era and these can all be heard for one's enjoyment. Names such as Boris Christoff, Carlo Tagliabue, Cesare Siepi, Ebe Stignani, Luciano Boni and Fedora Barbieri all come readily to mind. Naturally, sound quality is very average but this should not deter all lovers of opera, and others at that, from investing in this monumental issue dedicated to one of the greatest voices of the twentieth century and one of the most unfortunate. Passionately recommended.

