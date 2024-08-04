Walls come tumbling down

Hello, good afternoon, and welcome to today's episode of Resounding Echoes. Over the last few weeks I have spoken at length about how certain composers at the start of the last century, as children of their time, experimented in various ways with increased chromaticism and expanded tonality in an attempt to find what they felt were forms and sounds adequate to their creative needs which clearly were not being satisfied by traditional means. In this context I also spoke about the conundrum created by the problem of dispensing with the traditional and dependable rules and procedures of tonality ...

Listen — Robert McCarney: Walls come tumbling down

(Resounding Echoes)

© 2024 Robert McCarney :

Play this media file

Copyright © 4 August 2024 Robert McCarney,

León, Spain