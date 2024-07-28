Fourteen Ways to Create a Universe

Hello, good afternoon, and welcome to today's episode of Resounding Echoes. Now last week, in the context of Arnold Schoenberg's first chamber symphony, I spoke about the extensive use of the interval of a fourth, as a means of drifting away from traditional harmonic thinking and opening up new possibilities of extending or even escaping tonality. So before I go any further today, I want to focus a little on this idea of intervals ...

Listen — Robert McCarney: Fourteen Ways to Create a Universe

(Resounding Echoes)

© 2024 Robert McCarney :

Play this media file

Copyright © 28 July 2024 Robert McCarney,

León, Spain