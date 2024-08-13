Punkt Kontrapunkt

A selection of forthcoming performances

Currently in progress in Pesaro, Italy is the 2024 Rossini Opera Festival. It began three days ago with a new production of Zelmira directed by Giacomo Sagripanti. The festival's other new production is L'Italiana in Algeri directed by Dmitry Korchak. Several other operas are being presented, and there's also a concert programme which will include three Rossini cantatas in new critical editions, and the Messa per Rossini written for the first anniversary of Gioacchino Rossini's death. Further information: rossinioperafestival.it

Kontrapunktus is a chamber orchestra, founded in 2015 and specialising in Baroque music and based in California, USA, in the Los Angeles and Orange County area. With violinist Aubree Oliverson, the group will be performing their Baroque extravagaza 'Bach and Telemann - Collegium Musicum' at Laguna Presbyterian Church, Laguna Beach on Saturday 24 August, 7.30pm and at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles on Sunday 25 August 2024 at 7pm. Tickets are now on sale. Further information: kontrapunktus.com

On 9 August 2024, American jazz trumpeter, composer and teacher Wynton Marsalis made a surprise appearance at the Edinburgh International Festival in Scotland, UK, opening the festival's Up Late series of late night concerts. Marsalis' concert was filmed for Sky Arts and will be broadcast on 1 October 2024, alongside another of the Edinburgh International Festival's Up Late concerts, to be broadcast on 24 September. The seventy-seventh Edinburgh International Festival continues until 25 August 2024. Further information: eif.co.uk

With just over a month to go before four performances of Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin on 14, 17, 19 and 21 September 2024, Northern Ireland Opera began rehearsing yesterday for its fourth main stage production at the Grand Opera House in Belfast. Four of the cast are Northern Irish female singers: mezzos Sarah Richmond, Carolyn Dobbin and Jenny Bourke and soprano Mary McCabe, who take the roles of Olga, Madame Larina, Filipevna and Tatyana respectively. Notably, McCabe, who stars as Tatyana, makes her operatic Principal mainstage debut following a long relationship with the company covering Violetta in La Traviata (2022) and her acclaimed performance in the one-woman Francis Poulenc opera La Voix Humaine.

British-Ukrainian baritone Yuriy Yurchuk sings the title role, tenor Norman Reinhardt is Vladimir Lensky, tenor Aaron O'Hare is Monsieur Triquet and baritone Niall Anderson sings Prince Gremin. Eugene Onegin will be directed by artistic director Cameron Menzies, alongside conductor Dominic Limburg on his first engagement in Belfast. Further details: niopera.com

'At the World's Edge' is a chamber music festival in New Zealand's Southern Alps, running 5-18 October 2024, described as 'an exploration of people and place where folk and classical collide'. There are seven programmes, taking place in Queenstown, Wānaka, Bannockburn and Cromwell. Further information: worldsedgefestival.com

Tickets are now on sale for the opening weekend of the Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival, the UK's largest international festival of new and experimental music, which takes place later this year in the UK, from Friday 15 until Sunday 24 November 2024. The festival begins with a special concert featuring the Arditti Quartet in their fiftieth anniversary year. Crash Ensemble will give the first UK performance of Ann Cleare's Terrarium. The festival's composer-in-residence, Lina Lapelytė (born 1984, Lithuania), will be joined by Rhodri Davies' Common Objects ensemble as well as a choir of local singers who consider themselves to be non-musical for the first UK performance of Study of Slope, shifting perspectives on Western musical traditions and overturning conventional categorisations of sound.

Marco Blaauw's Monochrome Project gives first performances of commissions from Claudia Molitor and American trumpeter and composer Wadada Leo Smith, while GBSR Duo and Twenty Fingers Duo present new compositions by Lawrence Dunn and Julius Aglinskas. The Ligeti Quartet will play Wadada Leo Smith's string quartets, defunensemble returns to the festival for the first time in over a decade, and South Korean cellist, improviser and composer Okkyung Lee performs alongside Explore Ensemble for the first UK performance of her recent work Signals. Enno Poppe returns with the Percussion Orchestra Cologne for the only UK performance of his new work for ten drumkits, Streik. More festival details will be announced later at hcmf.co.uk

Looking ahead to 2025, Toronto Summer Music runs from 10 July until 2 August. Further information at torontosummermusic.com

Posted 13 August 2024 by Keith Bramich