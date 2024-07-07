DISCUSSION: John Dante Prevedini leads a discussion about Classical Music and Politics, including contributions from Béla Hartmann and James Ross.
UPDATES: There's a new feature every day at Classical Music Daily. Read about the various ways we can keep in touch with you about what's happening here.
Hello, good afternoon and welcome to today's episode of Resounding Echoes. Yes, hello again. We are back for another installment of Classical Music Daily's latest venture.
Listen — Robert McCarney: The Journey Begins (Resounding Echoes)
© 2024 Robert McCarney :
Copyright © 7 July 2024
Robert McCarney,
León, Spain