February 2024 Newsletter and other news

NEWLY SPONSORED: Ensemble. Last Gasp of Boyhood. Roderic Dunnett investigates Jubilee Opera's A Time There Was for the Benjamin Britten centenary.
All sponsored features >>
CENTRAL ENGLAND: Mike Wheeler's concert reviews from Nottingham and Derbyshire feature high profile artists on the UK circuit - often quite early on their tours.
American-Japanese pianist Tamami Honma discusses Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Sonatas with English musicologist Barry Cooper, editor of the ABRSM edition of the Beethoven Sonatas. Honma's new recordings of the complete 35 Beethoven Piano Sonatas, based on Cooper's meticulously researched edition, will be released on Divine Art Recordings on 9 February 2024. The recordings will be widely available on both CD and HD formats. Watch the full version of the conversation here.
Watch and listen to Tamami Honma's conversation with Barry Cooper :
Classical Music Daily usually publishes a monthly newletter, normally on the first day of each month. From the deep end of darkness, our February 2024 offering, has just been published. This PDF can be accessed by following the link below. The newsletter begins with many more news items.
To read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.
Posted 1 February 2024 by Keith Bramich