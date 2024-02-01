February 2024 Newsletter and other news

Our February 2024 PDF newsletter has just been published, and amongst other items of news, we also feature a conversation between Tamami Honma and Barry Cooper

American-Japanese pianist Tamami Honma discusses Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Sonatas with English musicologist Barry Cooper, editor of the ABRSM edition of the Beethoven Sonatas. Honma's new recordings of the complete 35 Beethoven Piano Sonatas, based on Cooper's meticulously researched edition, will be released on Divine Art Recordings on 9 February 2024. The recordings will be widely available on both CD and HD formats. Watch the full version of the conversation here.

Watch and listen to Tamami Honma's conversation with Barry Cooper :

Classical Music Daily usually publishes a monthly newletter, normally on the first day of each month. From the deep end of darkness, our February 2024 offering, has just been published. This PDF can be accessed by following the link below. The newsletter begins with many more news items.

Posted 1 February 2024 by Keith Bramich