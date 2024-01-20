A Miraculous Achievement

Claire Marsden visits Loughborough to play the Richard Strauss Horn Concerto No 1

A terrific programme was presented last weekend by the Loughborough Orchestra in Leicestershire, UK. It culminated with Antonín Dvořák's Eighth Symphony. (For a long time it was known as his Fourth, at a time when only the last five were recognised. When the real numbers one to four were added, it became No 8.) In that gloriously expressive work the flutes have a special and prominent place.

In Carl Maria von Weber's scintillating Overture Der Freischütz it is the horns that add to shivering woodwind to evoke the eerie ambience of the horrific Wolf's Glen. And in Bedřich Smetana's tone poem Vltava - one of six tone poems collectively entitled Má Vlast, 'My Country' or 'My Fatherland' - also known in German as Die Moldau (for both Smetana and Dvořák when schoolboys German was the second language) - the sensational playing of the searching strings, and the exciting growth to virtually a flood is alluring, then gripping.

That same work, Vltava, was also played, prior to a magnificent and courageous handling of Richard Strauss's gargantuan (and, not least for the brass, exhausting) symphonic poem An Alpine Symphony by the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain (NYO or NYOGB) under Sir Mark Elder on its visit to Warwick University's Arts Centre.

The link here is that in the Loughborough Orchestra's winter concert it was the NYO's joint first horn, Claire Marsden, who sizzled at the very start with Strauss's sparkling Horn Concerto No 1, in E flat, dating from 1882-3 and thus one of the composer's earliest works, although his major symphonic poems Aus Italien - too little known - the sweeping Don Juan, Macbeth and the endlessly inspiring Tod und Verklärung (Death and Transfiguration) all followed in the 1880s.

Claire is only seventeen, and Strauss's concerto is a work that would pose ample problems for a brass player of any age. The fact that, still a teenager, albeit an advanced and amazingly proficient one, she had the ability to attack this soaring and searing work - and indeed, that she was considered by the masterly conductor, Trevor Lax, to be up to the job - speaks reams for this young performer (pictured here).

Not just the Loughborough audience but members of the orchestra itself, were entranced by this dazzling young brass player, and by the obvious quality and dexterity of her musicianship. It was a mighty challenge, a towering feat, and the fact that she played with such command while still showing empathy with the different colours and expression of the orchestral players, all added up to a miraculous achievement. This young virtuoso is clearly destined to go far.

Posted 27 January 2024 by Roderic Dunnett