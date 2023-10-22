MELIKYAN

A classical music word-puzzle by ALLAN RAE

Hrachya Melikyan (1947-2006) was an Armenian classical music and film composer who synthesized world music developments and national music particularities, forging his own characteristic and distinctive musical style. He held the position of Secretary of the Union of Composers and Musicologists of Armenia. Melikyan has composed music for eight films. His works include Snowdrops and Edelweiss and The Ingenious Peasant.

The Armenian surname Melikyan - sometimes also spelt Melik'yan or Melikian - also belongs to another composer, Romanos Melikian (1883–1935), who studied with Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov and who was one of the founders of Armenian Opera Theatre, and to two living pianists from the same country - Sofya Melikyan (born 1978) and Hayk Melikyan (born 1980).

Melikyan is just one of the many words hidden in my latest word puzzle, below, provided here for your Sunday entertainment, similar to those which I've published here over the last few months.

Just to remind you, with these puzzles, words can be hidden vertically, horizontally, diagonally and in retrograde.

The solution is complex as many letters are used multiple times, making these puzzles very dense, so only marking a line 'stroke' through the word is necessary. (Many commercial puzzles specify that each word should be circled when found; on these hand drawn puzzles, however, it is necessary just to stroke.)

My 'Find a word' puzzle Melikyan is shown above. How many words can you find? If the puzzle is not visible, or if you can't see the letters in the puzzle clearly, then please click here. All of the words below are hidden in the puzzle above. If you can't see the list of words clearly, please click here. You may find it useful to print out the puzzle and the word list, so that you can mark the squares with a stroke and mark the words that you've already found. It's also worth noticing that, for words containing accented characters, such as Kvěch (the Czech composer and teacher Otomar Kvěch, 1950-2018) or Varèse (the French composer Edgard Varèse, 1883-1965), the letters are shown in the puzzle without the accents.

Good luck! Please let me know how you get on, via the Classical Music Daily contact page. You might also wish to suggest words - composers, compositions, musical terms etc - for a future puzzle.

