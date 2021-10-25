News from around the world

November 2021 Newsletter

Watch and listen to our November 2021 newsletter

 

Classical Music Daily publishes a monthly newsletter, often on the first day of each month. Our November 2021 newsletter, No 154, has been published early. You can watch and listen to this hour-long programme here:

Watch and listen — November 2021 Classical Music Daily Newsletter :

The video will also (soon) be available to download as an HD MP4 file by following the link below:

DOWNLOAD THE HD VIDEO NEWSLETTER

To watch, listen to and read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.

 

These links below complement the contents of the newsletter. You can use them to discover more about those taking part and some of the subjects mentioned:

BERNARD HAITINK (1929-2021)

CHOPIN COMPETITION WARSAW

DAVID ARDITTI

ELGAR FESTIVAL

ENGLISH MUSIC FESTIVAL

ENGLISH SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

GERALD FENECH

GIUSEPPE PENNISI

JOHN DANTE PREVEDINI

KENNETH WOODS

LONDON COMPOSERS FORUM

LOS ANGELES OPERA

MARIA NOCKIN

MARY MOGIL

PATRICK MAXWELL

ROGER DOYLE

ROGER DOYLE'S FINNEGANS WAKE PROJECT

THE SALZBURG FESTIVAL

SARAH-BETH BRIGGS IN CHELTENHAM (ESO - TONIGHT)

 

Posted 25 October 2021 by Keith Bramich

-------

FURTHER RECENT NEWS ITEMS

The background image on this page is a set of coloured blurred lines, created by Keith Bramich, using Graphic Converter and Gimp.

 

 << Home              More news >>