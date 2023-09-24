SZYMANOWSKA

A classical music word-puzzle by ALLAN RAE

Maria Szymanowska (1789-1831) was a Polish composer and one of the first professional virtuoso pianists of the nineteenth century. She toured extensively throughout Europe, especially in the 1820s, before settling permanently in St Petersburg. Like many women composers of her time, Maria wrote music predominantly for instrumentation she had access to, including many solo piano pieces and miniatures, songs and some chamber works.

Szymanowska is the feminine form of the Polish surname Szymanowski, and, as well as Maria, two other Polish composers share this name: Filipina Brzezińska-Szymanowska (1800-1886) and the rather better known Karol Szymanowski (1882–1937).

Szymanowska and Szymanowski are two of the many words hidden in the word puzzle, below, provided here for your Sunday entertainment, similar to those which I've published here over the last few months.

Just to remind you, with these puzzles, words can be hidden vertically, horizontally, diagonally and in retrograde.

The solution is complex as many letters are used multiple times, making these puzzles very dense, so only marking a line 'stroke' through the word is necessary. (Many commercial puzzles specify that each word should be circled when found; on these hand drawn puzzles, however, it is necessary just to stroke.)

My 'Find a word' puzzle Szymanowska is shown above. All of the words below are hidden in the puzzle above.

Good luck! Please let me know how you get on, via the Classical Music Daily contact page. You might also wish to suggest words - composers, compositions, musical terms etc - for a future puzzle.

Copyright © 24 September 2023 Allan Rae,

Calgary, Canada