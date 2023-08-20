CORROBOREE

A classical music word-puzzle by ALLAN RAE

The most famous work by twentieth century Australian composer John Antill (1904-1986), Corroboree, a ballet completed in 1944, has been widely performed, recorded and broadcast. It is a watershed work in Australian music and marked the beginning of a new phase for Australian composition.

Corroboree, which means a meeting of Australian Aborigines, is one of the many words hidden in the word puzzle, below, provided here for your Sunday entertainment, similar to that which I published here last month.

Just to remind you, with these puzzles, words can be hidden vertically, horizontally, diagonally and in retrograde.

The solution is complex as many letters are used multiple times, making these puzzles very dense, so only marking a line 'stroke' through the word is necessary. (Many commercial puzzles specify that each word should be circled when found; on these hand drawn puzzles, however, it is necessary just to stroke.)

My 'Find a word' puzzle Corroboree is shown above. How many words can you find? If the puzzle is not visible, or if you can't see the letters in the puzzle clearly, then please click here. All of the words below are hidden in the puzzle above. If you can't see the list of words clearly, please click here. You may find it useful to print out the puzzle and the word list, so that you can mark the squares with a stroke and mark the words that you've already found. It's also worth noticing that, for words containing acented characters, such as Cabezón or Hanuš, the letters are shown without the accents.

Good luck! Please let me know how you get on, via the Classical Music Daily contact page. You might also wish to suggest words - composers, compositions, musical terms etc - for a future puzzle.

