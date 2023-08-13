News from around the world

Alberta in Harmony

A brief look at the 2023/24 season of the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra

 

A new work by contemporary Canadian composer John Estacio will celebrate the sixtieth anniversary of the Calgary Philharmonic Chorus. Born in 1966 into a farming community in Ontario, Estacio studied composition with Glenn Buhr, Peter Hatch and Stephen Chatman. In 1992 his first major orchestral work received second prize in the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra's Canadian Composers Competition.

John Estacio
He's no stranger to Calgary, as he was composer in residence with the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra and Calgary Opera between 2000 and 2003.

The Calgary Philharmonic Chorus and Orchestra
The Calgary Philharmonic Chorus will give the first performance of Estacio's new work at 7.30pm on Saturday 16 September 2023 in Calgary's Jack Singer Concert Hall, accompanied by the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Rune Bergmann. Also on the programme - Beethoven's Leonore Overture No 3 and Musorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition, presumably in the orchestration by Ravel.

Norwegian conductor Rune Bergmann is music director of the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, artistic director and chief conductor of the Szczecin Philharmonic in Poland and chief conductor of Switzerland's Argovia Philharmonic
Also of note in the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra's 2023/24 season is Alberta in Harmony: Moving Mahler - a performance of Gustav Mahler's Symphony No 3, performed in the Jack Singer concert hall at 7.30pm on 10 November 2023 by mezzo Susan Platts, the Calgary Girls Choir, the Calgary Philharmonic Chorus, the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra and the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, again conducted by Rune Bergmann.

British-born Canadian mezzo Susan Platts
Into 2024 there's Di Castri (Pentimento), Mendelssohn and Beethoven (Symphony No 7) conducted by Korean/Canadian Earl Lee, with Diana Cohen playing the Mendelssohn Violin Concerto, on 1 and 2 March, both at 7.30pm.

Later that month, Stephen Hough visits Calgary to play his own Piano Concerto with Rune Bergmann and the Calgary Philharmonic - 23 March 2024 at 7.30pm. Also on that occasion, Joseph Bologne's Symphony No 2 and Schubert's Great C major symphony will be on the menu.

Amongst the other many and various Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra events during the 2023/24 season is a re-appearance by the German/British comedian Rainer Hersch, with an event billed as The Last Night of the Proms ... Ever! - a cheeky take on everything British - 13 October 2023, 7.30pm, with the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra. If Hersch still lives in West London, UK and still walks his dog on Ealing Common, then one has to hope that, after this, the British authorities will allow him back in!

Musical comedian Rainer Hersch
Further information: calgaryphil.com

Posted 13 August 2023 by Keith Bramich

-------

